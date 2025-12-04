THEONI Expands in the US Through Placement in Harvest Natural Foods

Greece's Premiere Natural Mineral Water Brand Is Now Available in the Brick-and-Mortar Store in California

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural spring water brand THEONI has been placed in Harvest Natural Foods in Atascadero, CA. This is the latest in a growing number of placements across the West Coast as the premier natural bottled water brand continues to expand its growing presence in the United States.

THEONI has spent the last twelve years rapidly establishing itself as the top option for natural mineral water in Greece, Europe, and now the United States. It has won over 200 awards for its pristine water products, which contain pure spring water bottled at an altitude of 1100m right at the source of the Goura Spring in the Agrafa mountain range in central Greece.

"THEONI offers naturally pure mineral water, sourced from a pristine environment," said Dimitris Tselios, CEO of Greece's premier bottled water brand. "Every bottle of THEONI is untouched by human intervention, making it a premium hydration choice for those who value health, nature, and exceptional quality."

D. Tselios added that the team is excited about the new placement. "Getting into Harvest Natural Foods was wonderful news," he said. "We have spent the second half of 2025 expanding our footprint in the United States, and this marks the latest proof that our water stands out, even in a competitive and saturated market."

THEONI has experienced double-digit growth every year since its dynamic market entry in 2013, including an 85% increase over the three years of the Covid-19 pandemic. Its proven business model continues to resonate, and 2025 has been no exception in its rapid growth trajectory. THEONI continues to gain traction in America as its flagship products gain attention, win awards, and become integral elements of consumer lifestyles across Europe and America.

About THEONI

THEONI Natural Mineral Water was founded in 2013. The Greek brand bottles its award-winning alkaline water directly from the pristine, naturally gushing Goura Spring in Greece's Agrafa mountain range, at an altitude of 1100m. The pure product has a pH of 8 and a smooth, naturally balanced taste. THEONI has achieved steady double-digit growth since its inception and has earned more than 200 international quality awards, including being named the world's top mineral water twice. The company is committed to sustainably bringing nature's highest quality water to consumers worldwide. Learn more at theoni-water.gr.

