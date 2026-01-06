THEONI Natural Mineral Water Continues Rapid US Expansion With Placement in Greens Nutrition

Greece's Premiere Bottled Water Brand Enters Another Brick-and-Mortar Health Food Retailer in Northern California

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- THEONI is the top natural mineral water producer in Greece. It has recently invested in expanding its footprint in the US, leading to a series of new brick-and-mortar and online placements. The latest of these has landed Greece's leading hydration brand on shelves at Greens Nutrition in Northern California.

THEONI was already the most awarded Greek water in the world before 2025. In recent months, the pure spring water brand has seen its prestigious label begin to spread across the United States at an unprecedented rate.

This 2025 marketing and distribution surge is already yielding excellent results. In November, the brand was placed in Harvest Natural Foods. Now, the THEONI team is excited to announce that it will also be available through Greens Nutrition outside of San Francisco in Northern California.

"We are excited to see so much momentum in the U.S.," said THEONI CEO Dimitris Tselios. "We have worked hard to cultivate a brand that preserves the natural health benefits of untampered with spring water, and we are excited to share the fruits of our labor with a growing base of health-conscious consumers in the United States."

THEONI's bottling method is one of zero intervention or filtration. Water is bottled directly at the source (the Goura Spring, 1100m up in the Agrafa mountain range of central Greece). This preserves the minerals and electrolytes naturally present and increases bioavailability and flavor profile, culminating in a pure product that has captivated hearts across Europe and North America.

The growing momentum in the US is the latest in a string of positive news for Greece's premier bottled water brand. Its pure approach to bottled water has led to numerous awards. THEONI also boasts a track record of double-digit growth every year since being launched in 2013. Recently, it committed a record investment into a new state-of-the-art facility to expand production, as well. As 2026 starts, the spring water brand is poised for another strong year of growth.

About THEONI

THEONI Natural Mineral Water was founded in 2013. The Greek brand bottles its award-winning alkaline water directly from the pristine, naturally gushing Goura Spring in Greece's Agrafa mountain range, at an altitude of 1100m. The pure product has a pH of 8 and a smooth, naturally balanced taste. THEONI has achieved steady double-digit growth since its inception and has earned more than 200 international quality awards, including being named the world's top mineral water twice. The company is committed to sustainably bringing nature's highest quality water to consumers worldwide. Learn more at theoni-water.gr.

SOURCE THEONI