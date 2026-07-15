New study indicates Central Piedmont delivers $1 billion annual economic impact for region

Study shows Central Piedmont is a smart investment -- every $1 invested delivers strong returns for students and taxpayers

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Piedmont Community College is a $1 billion economic engine for Mecklenburg County, according to a newly released study, with the college generating significant returns for students, taxpayers and the regional economy.

The report, based on fiscal year 2023-24 data, highlights Central Piedmont's role as a major economic engine driving workforce development, supporting local businesses and creating pathways to upward opportunities for thousands of students.

"Central Piedmont is transforming lives while strengthening our region's economy," said Dr. Kandi Deitemeyer, president of Central Piedmont. "This study quantifies what we see every day — our students, graduates and partnerships fuel Mecklenburg County's growth and long-term prosperity."

Key findings from the study

The $1 billion total annual economic impact is driven by three key sources:

$770.6 million in added income from alumni, reflecting higher earnings and increased productivity of graduates in the local workforce

$164 million from college operations spending, including payroll and local purchasing

$101.2 million from student spending, as students contribute to housing, transportation and everyday expenses

Together, these impacts show how Central Piedmont converts education into economic growth through its students, its workforce and its graduates.

A powerful return on investment

The study also demonstrates that Central Piedmont delivers strong returns for individuals and taxpayers:

Students gain $5.20 in higher lifetime earnings for every $1 invested, meaning for every dollar invested in their education, students see a 500% return

Associate degree graduates earn an average of $11,200 more annually than individuals with only a high school diploma, resulting in up to $448,000 in additional lifetime earnings

The additional earnings generated by a Central Piedmont education produce a 17.7% annual return on students' investment of time and money, which is higher than the stock market's 30-year return of 10.9%

Taxpayers receive $1.20 for every $1 invested, creating more tax revenue than the local and state government contribute to operate the college

In short, an investment in Central Piedmont pays off for both individuals and the broader community.

"The greatest impact of Central Piedmont can be found in the thousands of graduates who are building careers and helping local businesses grow," Deitemeyer said. "By developing skilled talent for in-demand industries, we are creating opportunities for individuals while helping Mecklenburg County remain competitive for years to come."

Strengthening the workforce and local economy

Central Piedmont's greatest long-term impact comes from its alumni, who fill critical roles across the region's workforce and help businesses grow through increased productivity and earnings.

From healthcare to skilled trades to professional services, these graduates are helping meet employer demand and keep the region competitive.

Central Piedmont's workforce impact is strengthened through partnerships with leading employers that help align education with industry needs.

"Meeting the growing healthcare needs of our communities starts with building a strong, skilled workforce," said Michelle Vidal, vice president of talent attraction, programs and pipelines for Charlotte-based Atrium Health. "Atrium Health's relationship with Central Piedmont helps us attract and develop teammates with the technical skills, professionalism and adaptability needed to succeed in today's healthcare environment. By creating pathways to rewarding healthcare careers, we're strengthening our workforce, supporting local economic growth and helping ensure our communities have access to the care they need for years to come."

Similar impacts can be seen in industries that power the region's infrastructure, supply chains and manufacturing operations.

"Strong partnerships between education and industry help build the workforce our region needs to thrive," said Todd Miller, vice president, human resources and organizational capability at Coca-Cola Consolidated. "Programs like those at Central Piedmont provide students with valuable hands-on experience while strengthening the talent pipeline for skilled and technical careers, including roles in equipment services, manufacturing and diesel mechanics at companies like ours. Together, we're investing in future talent and helping students embrace the servant leadership culture that strengthens our company and communities."

About the study

The economic impact study was developed using a nationally recognized methodology, incorporating Central Piedmont's academic and financial data alongside labor market data and modeling from Lightcast.

The full report is now available and provides a comprehensive look at how Central Piedmont drives economic growth, supports students and delivers lasting value to the region.

*Editor's Note: To support our branding initiatives, please refer to the college as:

First reference: Central Piedmont Community College

Second reference: Central Piedmont

The college no longer uses the "CPCC" acronym.

About Central Piedmont

Central Piedmont Community College is highly accessible and convenient to people of all ages who seek a real-world, affordable, hands-on education that will transform their lives and strengthen the economic, social and cultural environment of Mecklenburg County. Central Piedmont is also a smart investment. At a fraction of the cost, students learn by doing, receiving a combination of technical and soft-skills training from quality faculty who prepare them to enter the workforce and make a difference in their family, business, community and world. Founded in 1963, Central Piedmont Community College has eight locations throughout Mecklenburg County, offering nearly 300 degree, diploma and certification programs; customized corporate training; market-focused continuing education; and special interest classes. For more information, visit cpcc.edu, or connect with the college on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE CENTRAL PIEDMONT COMMUNITY COLLEGE