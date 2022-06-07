New Study Reveals Significant Increases in Student Performance with Imagine Edgenuity

Middle and High School Students Using Imagine Edgenuity Show Higher Scores and Growth According to New Study

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine Learning, the largest provider of digital curriculum solutions in the U.S., serving 15 million students in more than half the school districts nationwide, today announced the results of a new study revealing that students who used Imagine Edgenuity demonstrated significant academic gains on standardized assessments. The study took place in White County Schools (Tenn.) during the 2020-2021 school year.

"Students are thriving through the use of adaptive, personalized learning solutions, and we're excited to see that Imagine Edgenuity is helping to accelerate learning and ignite breakthroughs," said Kinsey Rawe, SVP & GM of Courseware & Instructional Services for Imagine Learning. "As we continue to collaborate with districts, the results of these studies show what the future of learning can look like when the power of technology is harnessed to support educators."