New Study Shows DigeSEB Super™ Enhances Digestion

CHINO, Calif., May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent study found Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics' powerful digestive enzyme blend, DigeSEB Super™, assists endogenous digestive enzymes in breaking down food, resulting in reduced food viscosity and improved digestion.

The study aimed to assess the efficacy of the digestive enzyme blend, DigeSEB Super™, and is the first to use static and modified semi-dynamic models to investigate the impact of a digestive enzyme supplement on macronutrient digestion.

Results showed DigeSEB Super™ supports endogenous digestive enzymes in decreasing food viscosity by about 82%. In addition, DigeSEB Super™ boosted the release of amino acids by more than 50% and sugars by nearly 69% during early-phase digestion.

"The study demonstrates the potential of DigeSEB Super™ to enhance digestion," said Vic Rathi, CEO & Founder of Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics, "and suggests it offers powerful benefits for individuals seeking to optimize their digestion and alleviate gastrointestinal discomfort."

About Specialty Enzymes and Probiotics:

Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics is a research-driven manufacturer with more than 45 years of fermentation experience. The company's innovative and scientifically formulated synbiotic, probiotic and enzyme solutions are shown in studies to promote joint, muscle, cardiovascular, immune, gut and digestive health.

Products are manufactured in the company's state-of-the-art, NSF GMP-certified manufacturing facilities, which boast a long list of elite accreditations, including The Non-GMO Project, OK Kosher and ISA Halal. The company's on-site ISO-17025-certified laboratory offers full-service testing. Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics is a proud member of the International Probiotic Association (IPA) and Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN).

