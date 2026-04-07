New Study Shows Increasing Value of Real-World Data (RWD) in Clinical Trials

Interviews conducted with biopharma executives in a Tufts CSDD study reveals growing RWD adoption and ROI across all phases of drug development

SAN FRANCISCO, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New research by Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development (CSDD) documents the growing importance of real-world data (RWD) and real-world evidence (RWE) in clinical trials. The study, "The Use of Real-World Data and Evidence in Clinical Trials," highlights the increasing value of RWD and RWE in decision-making, trial optimization, commercialization, and real-world efficacy.

RWD/RWE are used to support drug development throughout the entire life cycle - specifically in decision-making, trial optimization, and commercialization and real-world efficacy.

The research was conducted in October and November of 2025 and sponsored by Verana Health®, a digital health company dedicated to revolutionizing patient care and clinical research through real-world data (RWD). Researchers interviewed leaders at 18 pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and contract research organizations (CRO) focused on oncology, ophthalmology, urology, neurology, and dermatology therapeutic areas.

Participating companies reported using RWD/RWE to support drug development through rapid access to data to help enable faster decision-making, reduce trial burden, and accelerated response times to address regulatory inquiries. Interviewees also noted that market gains were a result of the ability to produce additional evidence for label expansion for regulatory approvals. Ten of 14 companies anticipated an increase in ROI over the next 1 to 2 years.

"Adoption and usage of RWD is having a significant impact on efficiencies and downstream conduct of studies," said Sujay Jadhav, CEO of Verana Health. "Stakeholders are increasingly aware that trial design, feasibility, and optimization can be enhanced with RWD focusing on patient availability and suitability. The increasing adoption of RWD in all phases of drug development and growing regulatory recognition is a positive industry trend."

"The use of real-world data is becoming increasingly important to drug development, patient safety, and commercialization activity," said Ken Getz, executive director of Tufts CSDD and research professor at Tufts University School of Medicine. "The results of this study provide valuable insights into avenues for improving study initiation, efficiency and effectiveness, commercialization, and post-marketing surveillance."

Although randomized controlled trials (RCT) remain the gold standard, the study noted growing acceptance of RWD by regulatory agencies in submissions. Regulators have asked for more RWD to support information on how a particular disease is being managed, standard of care, and are open to conversations and feedback from RWE departments.

With FDA guidance in place, representatives interviewed at several organizations noted that the responsibility to bring positive or innovative use cases of RWE successes lies with the industry. This insight indicates a positive development since a prior Tufts CSDD study found a high proportion of companies cited a lack of trust among regulatory agencies as a major challenge to RWD adoption.

RWD and RWE challenges identified by interviewees related to quality, completeness, and continuity highlight the importance of high-quality data and vetting potential RWD suppliers for their curation process and relevant therapeutic expertise.

To further examine issues covered in the study, Verana Health offered a webinar, on Tuesday, March 3, 2026: Embracing the Transformative Role of AI in Driving RWD Adoption. Watch now.

For a free copy of the Tufts CSDD study download here.

About Verana Health

Verana Health, Inc.® is a digital health company revolutionizing patient care and clinical research by utilizing physician expertise and artificial intelligence to unlock the true potential of real-world data. With exclusive access to the world's largest patient data sources in oncology, ophthalmology, neurology, and urology. Verana Health is powering real-world evidence generation. Clinicians utilize these insights to improve the quality of care and quality of life for patients, and life sciences companies rely on the insights to accelerate the development of new therapies. For more information, visit www.veranahealth.com.

About Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development

The Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development at Tufts University provides strategic information to help drug developers, regulators, and policy makers improve the quality and efficiency of pharmaceutical development, review, and utilization. Tufts CSDD, based in Boston, conducts a wide range of in-depth analyses on pharmaceutical issues and hosts symposia, workshops, and public forums, and publishes Tufts CSDD Impact Reports, a bi-monthly newsletter providing analysis and insight into critical drug development issues. For more information, visit csdd.tufts.edu.

SOURCE Verana Health