Verana Health Delivers Powerful Update to RWD Bladder Cancer Database

New Release Continues Significant Expansion of Resources for Genitourinary Cancer Research

SAN FRANCISCO, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Verana Health®, a digital health company dedicated to revolutionizing patient care and clinical research through real-world data (RWD), continues to support genitourinary cancer research with the expansion and update of its RWD bladder cancer database. The variable-rich, curated database offers researchers comprehensive longitudinal insights into disease detection, treatment, and patient outcomes.

“The impact of genitourinary cancers on patients is profound, with research showing significant reverberating effects on relatives and spouses,” said Sujay Jadhav, CEO of Verana Health.

The bladder cancer database expansion follows recent significant investments in genitourinary cancer research by Verana Health, including the introduction of the world's largest curated RWD prostate cancer dataset and the industry's first end-to-end urologic-oncology datasets.

The American Cancer Society estimates over 84,500 people will be diagnosed with bladder cancer in the U.S. this year, with nearly 18,000 deaths from the disease. Worldwide, an estimated 2.6 million people are diagnosed with genitourinary cancer each year.

"The impact of genitourinary cancers on patients is profound, with research showing significant reverberating effects on relatives and spouses," said Sujay Jadhav, CEO of Verana Health. "We're intent on delivering essential real-world data resources to support the life sciences community in driving early detection, prompt treatment, and accelerated research for improved outcomes in genitourinary cancers."

As the exclusive data and analytics partner of the American Urological Association (AUA) Quality (AQUA)® Registry, Verana Health transforms unstructured urology data from electronic health records (EHRs) into high-quality research-ready datasets through a sophisticated curation process leveraging AI and large language model (LLM) techniques.

The Verana Health bladder cancer database offers exclusive, real-world therapeutic insights and detailed understanding of the rapidly evolving treatment paradigms in both non-muscle and muscle invasive bladder cancers, through deep clinical data and critical elements such as T-stage, tumor focality, tumor grade, and tumor response.

The recently released prostate cancer dataset consists of data from participating urologists in the AQUA Registry and is bolstered by the recent COTA merger with Verana Health, which expanded the company's network access to more than 30 Academic Medical Centers and over 10 million accessible oncology patients.

Verana Health urologic-oncology datasets bring together longitudinal, specialty-spanning real-world data from urology and medical oncology practices to create an unparalleled comprehensive, granular view of the patient journey supporting life sciences organizations in evidence generation for regulatory submissions, market access, and commercialization decisions.

The bladder cancer database expansion coincides with the ASCO Annual Meeting, the world's largest and most prominent oncology conference, attracting over 44,000 oncology professionals for research, education, and networking to Chicago, IL (May 29 - June 2).

Through an extensive partnership network, Verana can link disease-specific EHR data with other sources including genomics, medical claims, pharmaceutical claims, and images for a deeper understanding of the full patient journey.

About Verana Health

Verana Health, Inc.® is a digital health company revolutionizing patient care and clinical research by utilizing physician expertise and artificial intelligence to unlock the true potential of real-world data. With exclusive access to the world's largest patient data sources in oncology, ophthalmology, neurology, and urology. Verana Health is powering real-world evidence generation. Clinicians utilize these insights to improve the quality of care and quality of life for patients, and life sciences companies rely on the insights to accelerate the development of new therapies. For more information, visit www.veranahealth.com.

SOURCE Verana Health