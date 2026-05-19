Verana Health Introduces Expanded Ovarian Cancer Dataset

Rich Real-World Data from a Doubled Patient-Cohort Offers Vital Insights for Advancing Care

SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Verana Health®, a digital health company dedicated to revolutionizing patient care and clinical research through real-world data (RWD), has announced its continued investment in women's cancers with the rapid expansion of its ovarian cancer database. The database includes a variable-rich array of curated RWD from both academic and community cancer centers throughout the United States, offering researchers comprehensive longitudinal insights into disease detection, treatment, and patient outcomes.

“There’s a pressing need for improved methods of preventing, detecting, and treating ovarian cancer,” said Sujay Jadhav, CEO of Verana Health.

The ovarian cancer dataset delivers high completeness across critical clinical variables that drive research and treatment decision-making, including molecular testing, treatment sequencing, disease state, and outcomes.

According to the American Cancer Society, more than 12,000 American women will die from ovarian cancer in 2026, and an additional 21,000 will receive a new diagnosis.

"There's a pressing need for improved methods of preventing, detecting, and treating ovarian cancer," said Sujay Jadhav, CEO of Verana Health. "By expanding access to diverse and representative, real-world data, we can help researchers and clinicians gain a deeper understanding of diseases in wider populations, better understand what treatments are working, and improve studies seeking new treatments."

"Gynecological cancers impact all of us," said CK Wang, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Verana Health. "We've leveraged our deep and well-known expertise in hematologic cancers and applied it to ovarian cancer to bring deeper insights to researchers so that newer treatments can be brought to the market in a safe, expeditious and cost-effective manner."

The release of the Verana Health ovarian cancer dataset coincides with the ASCO Annual Meeting, the world's largest and most prominent oncology conference, attracting over 44,000 oncology professionals for research, education, and networking to Chicago, IL, May 29 - June 2.

The expanded dataset is clinically curated to reflect how ovarian cancer is diagnosed and treated in real-world practice, capturing stage at presentation, treatment sequencing, care setting, and outcomes across diverse populations. The dataset includes in-depth key data elements, such as platinum resistance classification (defined as cancer that recurs within 6 months of completing platinum-based chemotherapy, e.g., cisplatin or carboplatin). Each record is curated under oncology oversight and structured to support regulatory and development use.

Through an extensive partnership network, Verana can link disease-specific EHR data with other sources including genomics, medical claims, pharmaceutical claims, and images for a deeper understanding of the full patient journey.

About Verana Health

Verana Health, Inc.® is a digital health company revolutionizing patient care and clinical research by utilizing physician expertise and artificial intelligence to unlock the true potential of real-world data. With exclusive access to the world's largest patient data sources in oncology, ophthalmology, neurology, and urology. Verana Health is powering real-world evidence generation. Clinicians utilize these insights to improve the quality of care and quality of life for patients, and life sciences companies rely on the insights to accelerate the development of new therapies. For more information, visit www.veranahealth.com.

SOURCE Verana Health