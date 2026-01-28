New Sumo Logic Security Operations Report Finds Two-Thirds of Security Leaders Lack Integrated Security Tooling

Security leaders are reevaluating SIEM strategies as AI and cloud-native scaling emerge as top priorities

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sumo Logic , the leading Intelligent Operations Platform, today released its 2026 Security Operations Insights report, which found that security is complicated by a growing number of cloud tools, sprawling tech stacks and a lack of communication that leads to less reliability for security teams.

Security is becoming increasingly complex for enterprise organizations, as application environments are changing rapidly. AI hype has created a rush to develop and adopt AI tools while broadening the attack surface and forcing organizations to reconsider whether their security solutions are actually providing value.

"Our report finds that security leaders are continually investing in more and more security and cloud operations tools, but sprawling security tech stacks create additional challenges that keep the cycle going," said Chas Clawson, VP of Security Strategy at Sumo Logic. "Many of the new tools don't communicate with one another, creating more work and less reliable coverage. The biggest problem we see is security teams becoming leaner, meaning they have even less capacity to connect the dots between siloed tools and actually provide protection to their organization."

The Sumo Logic 2026 Security Operations Insights report surveyed more than 500 IT and security leaders and was developed with independent research firm UserEvidence. Key findings include:

90% of security operations leaders say supporting data sources from multi-cloud and hybrid-cloud environments is very or extremely important for their SIEM, highlighting the continued need for data pipeline management.

Only 51% say their current SIEM is very effective at reducing mean time to detect and respond to threats. And just 52% are very confident their current SIEM can scale to meet future security and cloud operations needs.

90% of security leaders say AI/ML is extremely or very valuable in reducing alert fatigue and improving detection accuracy. Yet their most common AI use cases focus on basic tasks like threat detection. These findings indicate that AI adoption isn't as widespread through advanced security workflows as marketing narratives often suggest.

93% of enterprise organizations use at least three security operations tools, and 45% use six or more. It's no surprise that over half (55%) of respondents report having too many point solutions in their security stack.

80% of enterprise organizations say security and DevOps use shared observability tools, but only 45% say the two teams are very aligned on tooling and workflows. 100% say a unified platform for logs, metrics, and traces would be valuable for their security and DevOps teams.

70% of respondents say they've fully or mostly automated their threat detection and response process, with 25% reporting it's fully automated. Those who rely on a mostly or fully manual process are in the extreme minority.

These findings underscore that enterprise security leaders are overwhelmed. As AI continues to complicate the threat landscape, it adds yet another technology that needs to be monitored, secured, and used in security. The solution isn't a larger security tech stack with more siloed tools. Instead, it's a unified platform that acts as a single source of truth for DevSecOps, providing real-time insights and visibility across the entire environment.

"Managing multiple disconnected security tools, and our SIEM in particular, was our biggest headache," says Clark Pichon, C|EH, GCIH, GMON, GSEC, ITILFv3, Security Operations Center Manager, Battelle. "Sumo Logic gives us a single platform to unify everything, helping us address the challenges of integrating AI into our security workflows and respond faster to threats."

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc. helps make the digital world secure, fast, and reliable by unifying critical security and operational data through its intelligent platform. Built to address the increasing complexity of modern cybersecurity and cloud operations challenges, we empower digital teams to move from reaction to readiness—combining agentic AI-powered SIEM and log analytics into a single platform to detect, investigate, and resolve modern challenges. Customers around the world rely on Sumo Logic for trusted insights to protect against security threats, ensure reliability, and gain powerful insights into their digital environments. For more information, visit www.sumologic.com.

