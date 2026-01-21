Sumo Logic strengthens cloud data security and data pipeline visibility with new Snowflake and Databricks integrations

Sumo Logic's Snowflake Logs App and Databricks Audit App provide customers deeper visibility across modern data stacks, stronger security analytics and faster troubleshooting

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sumo Logic , the leading Intelligent Operations Platform, today announced its new Snowflake Logs App and Databricks Audit App . These strategic apps provide customers with robust visibility into their data pipelines, dependable security analytics, and faster troubleshooting across two of the industry's leading cloud data platforms.

With data volumes and associated vulnerabilities rapidly growing, security, operations, and data teams require unified, real-time insight into user activity, configuration changes, performance issues, and potential threats across their environment. These new apps expand Sumo Logic's industry-leading coverage for Databricks and Snowflake platforms to help teams detect anomalies, investigate incidents, and monitor and optimize operations.

"Databricks and Snowflake are core to so many of our customers' overall corporate data strategies, especially with the increase in AI usage," said Keith Kuchler, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Sumo Logic. "These applications give customers unified, real-time visibility across their data warehouse platforms so that they can focus on proactive detection engineering, performance optimization, and faster incident resolution."

Snowflake Logs App

Snowflake provides a single, fully managed data platform, but our customers often lack visibility into performance, login activity, and operational health.

The Sumo Logic Snowflake Logs App enables customers to:

Analyze login and access activity to identify anomalies or potentially suspicious behavior

to identify anomalies or potentially suspicious behavior Optimize data pipelines and workloads with insights into long running or failing queries

with insights into long running or failing queries Centralize log data for easier correlation across applications, cloud services, and data platforms

With real-time dashboards and alerting, teams can troubleshoot faster, improve reliability, and maximize the value of their Snowflake investment.

Databricks Audit App

Databricks offers a unified platform for data, analytics and AI. For our customers using the platform for highly sensitive workloads, visibility into user behavior and configuration changes is critical.

The Sumo Logic Databricks Audit App delivers:

Centralized visibility into user activity, job execution, access patterns, and administrative operations

into user activity, job execution, access patterns, and administrative operations Real-time detection of unauthorized access attempts, privilege escalations, and anomalous behavior

of unauthorized access attempts, privilege escalations, and anomalous behavior Faster incident investigations with visualizations that contextualize activity across multiple workspaces

With unified insights across Databricks audit logs, security and compliance teams can more effectively identify emerging critical threats, reduce detection time, and maintain a strong security posture.

Availability

Both the Databricks Audit App and Snowflake Logs App are now available in the Sumo Logic App Catalog .

Resources

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc. helps make the digital world secure, fast, and reliable by unifying critical security and operational data through its intelligent platform. Built to address the increasing complexity of modern cybersecurity and cloud operations challenges, we empower digital teams to move from reaction to readiness—combining agentic AI-powered SIEM and log analytics into a single platform to detect, investigate, and resolve modern challenges. Customers around the world rely on Sumo Logic for trusted insights to protect against security threats, ensure reliability, and gain powerful insights into their digital environments. For more information, visit www.sumologic.com.

Any information regarding offerings, updates, functionality, or other modifications, including release dates, is subject to change without notice. The development, release, and timing of any offering, update, functionality, or modification described herein remains at the sole discretion of Sumo Logic and should not be relied upon in making a purchase decision, nor as a representation, warranty, or commitment to deliver specific offerings, updates, functionalities, or modifications in the future.

SOURCE Sumo Logic, Inc.