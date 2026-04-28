New Survey: 200 Million Americans to Send Mother's Day Gifts This Year

AUSTIN, Texas, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Mother's Day approaches, new survey data from Tiff's Treats, the original warm cookie delivery company, suggests the holiday is broader and more popular than ever. 75% of survey respondents, representing roughly 200 million adult Americans, plan to send Mother's Day gifts this year.

At the same time, how people are choosing to celebrate tells an important story. Nearly two-thirds (63%) of respondents plan to spend $50 or less on a Mother's Day gift, signaling that meaningful gifting doesn't have to come with a high price tag.

And yet, lower spend doesn't mean lower impact. Nearly 88% of respondents say the mere act of including a personal note with a gift is meaningful, underscoring that connection, not cost, is what defines a great gift.

Survey Highlights

Nearly 75% plan to give or send a gift

63% plan to spend $50 or less on a Mother's Day gift

Over 90% believe grandmothers should be celebrated, too

88% say a personal message makes the gift meaningful

More than two-thirds are more likely to send a gift if delivery is guaranteed on Mother's Day

As families prepare to celebrate, the findings serve as a reminder: the most meaningful gifts are the ones that show up, right on time, with something heartfelt to say.

Tiff's Treats offers warm cookie delivery via 170+ locations. Customers can schedule their Mother's Day gift to arrive on the day, at their preferred time, with delivery guaranteed. Tiff's Treats most popular Mother's Day gift item last year was a dozen cookies and Mother's Day gift wrap, at a cost of $34.

Survey conducted by Tiff's Treats, March 2026 with 300 U.S. respondents.

ABOUT TIFF'S TREATS

In 1999, Tiffany Taylor accidentally stood up Leon Chen for a date. As an apology, she baked and delivered a batch of warm cookies, and the concept of warm cookie delivery was born. Tiff and Leon, just 19-year-old sophomores at The University of Texas at Austin at the time, opened Tiff's Treats with $20, a cell phone and a dream. Since then, the business has grown to over 170 distribution locations in Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, Colorado, North Carolina, Florida, Oklahoma, California, Kentucky, New Mexico, Arizona, Louisiana, Nevada, Illinois, and more. Customers can order online at cookiedelivery.com®, with the Tiff's Treats app or by phone.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Kassidy Toon

[email protected]

SOURCE Tiff's Treats