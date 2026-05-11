Tiff's Treats Celebrates National Chocolate Chip Day with $5000+ in Giveaways Including Free Cookies for a Year, Plus Hosting First Ever "Chip Tasting"

AUSTIN, Texas, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiff's Treats is going all in on National Chocolate Chip Day, turning the holiday into a weeklong celebration from May 11–15, 2026. Known for its iconic warm cookie delivery, the brand is honoring the ingredient at the heart of its success, the chocolate chip, with in-store experiences, giveaways, and more.

Chip Tasting

At Tiff's Treats, chocolate chips are taken seriously. After 14 rounds of recipe refinement, the company developed its own proprietary chocolate chip made with real chocolate and a precise 48% cocoa content. On May 15, all 75 retail store locations will host a "Chip Tasting" inviting customers to experience Tiff's signature chocolate chips on their own (an experience never offered before) and savor the unique flavor notes behind their proprietary chip.

Free Cookies + Giveaways

Guests who visit a store on May 15 will also receive a free chocolate chip cookie and the chance to enter a giveaway. Each location will award one $50 gift card, and one grand prize winner across all stores will receive free cookies for a year. In total, Tiff's Treats will give away more than $5,000 in cookies and prizes.

Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies Launch

As part of the celebration, the brand is also introducing its first-ever Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies, a bite-sized version of its classic favorite, giving fans even more ways to enjoy its signature flavor.

"National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day is our moment to celebrate what makes our cookies special," said Tiffany Chen, Founder of Tiff's Treats. "From our proprietary chocolate chips to the experience in our stores, this week is all about sharing that difference with our customers."

With a week full of celebrations and thousands of cookies up for grabs, Tiff's Treats is setting out to make National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day its own. Customers can find their closest Tiff's Treats retail location here.

ABOUT TIFF'S TREATS

In 1999, Tiffany Taylor accidentally stood up Leon Chen for a date. As an apology, she baked and delivered a batch of warm cookies, and the concept of warm cookie delivery was born. Tiff and Leon, just 19-year-old sophomores at The University of Texas at Austin at the time, opened Tiff's Treats with $20, a cell phone and a dream. Since then, the business has grown to over 170 distribution locations and counting in Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, Colorado, North Carolina, Florida, Oklahoma, California, Kentucky, New Mexico, Nevada, Arizona, Illinois, and more. Customers can order online at cookiedelivery.com®, with the Tiff's Treats app or by phone.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Kassidy Toon

[email protected]

SOURCE Tiff's Treats