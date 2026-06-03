Tiff's Treats Launches "Summer Pass": More Than $1,000 Worth of Cookies for Just $99

AUSTIN, Texas, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiff's Treats announced its 2026 Summer Pass, giving customers access to one dozen cookies every day from June 26 through August 16 for just $99. The Summer Pass offers more than $1,000 worth of cookies for a fraction of the regular cost—making it easier than ever to share freshly baked cookies at celebrations, gatherings and everyday moments this summer. The introductory $99 price is available through June 10 before increasing to $129 through June 24. A limited number of passes are available for purchase. Delivery fees are additional.

Tiff's Treats Summer Pass - $1000 of Cookies for Just $99

With 52 days of cookie redemptions included, the Summer Pass is designed so customers can cover all of life's best summer moments. Whether it's bringing treats to summer camp, celebrating birthdays, surprising neighbors, thanking teachers and coaches, treating family gatherings, or showing up to a cookout with the crowd favorite, pass holders can enjoy a free dozen cookies every day.

"We created the Summer Pass to give our customers an incredible value while making it easy to share cookies all summer long," said Tiffany Chen, Founder of Tiff's Treats. "The Summer Pass helps turn everyday moments into something memorable."

The Summer Pass is available to customers in all Tiff's Treats markets. Pass holders will receive weekly emails containing daily redemption codes that can be used to claim their free dozen cookies on the designated day. Delivery fees apply.

Customers can learn more and purchase a Summer Pass at www.cookiedelivery.com/summerpass.

ABOUT TIFF'S TREATS

In 1999, Tiffany Taylor accidentally stood up Leon Chen for a date. As an apology, she baked and delivered a batch of warm cookies, and the concept of warm cookie delivery was born. Tiff and Leon, just 19-year-old sophomores at The University of Texas at Austin at the time, opened Tiff's Treats with $20, a cell phone and a dream. Since then, the business has grown to over 150 distribution locations and counting in Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, Colorado, North Carolina, Florida, Oklahoma, California, Kentucky, and New Mexico. Tiff's Treats continues its same core mission: creating memorable moments. Customers can order online at cookiedelivery.com®, with the Tiff's Treats app or by phone.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Kassidy Toon

[email protected]

SOURCE Tiff's Treats