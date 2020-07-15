New Survey: 2020 Essential Facts About the Video Game Industry

WASHINGTON, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) today released its annual 2020 Essential Facts About the Video Game Industry, which shows Americans of all ages are increasingly playing video games to stay connected, have fun, increase cognitive activity and support learning.

Key findings from the survey include:

214 million Americans play video games



75% of Americans have at least one gamer in their household



65% of video gamers play with others



The average age of a gamer is 35-44 years old



Many players over 65 years old (46% of men and 63% of women over 65) have been playing video games for ten years or less



79% of gamers say games provide relaxation and stress relief



87% of male gamers ages 55-64 and 82% of women gamers ages 55-64 believe games provide mental stimulation

