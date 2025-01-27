New Survey From Stagwell's (STGW) The Harris Poll: California Voters Support Innovative Recycling Efforts to Ensure Success of S.B. 54

California voters support S.B. 54, and 63% believe the state must expand and improve the state's recycling infrastructure to include new technologies

Survey finds that voters prefer an approach that encourages recycling innovation over one that encourages eliminating single-use plastic

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a survey released today by Stagwell's (NASDAQ: STGW) The Harris Poll on behalf of Eastman, California voters have high expectations for the effectiveness of the Plastic Pollution Prevention and Packaging Producer Responsibility Act, known as S.B. 54, but show little support for regulations that would ban plastics. More than 8-in-10 (81%) California voters support the legislation, and 63% want the state to expand and improve its recycling infrastructure to find ways to give a new life to plastics. That compares to only 27% who prefer the state eliminate single-use plastic and stop manufacturing new plastics.

The survey also finds that voters see clear differences between chemical recycling technologies and strongly believe methanolysis – a technology that can recycle the most common plastic packaging waste into new plastic materials over and over again – should be part of any solution implemented under S.B. 54. A majority (56%) of voters understand mechanical recycling alone can't meet California's S.B. 54 recycling targets.

"California voters want S.B. 54 to be successful, which means regulations must recognize what voters already know – not all chemical recycling is the same, and mechanical recycling alone cannot achieve the goals set out in the legislation," said Sandeep Bangaru, Vice President of Circular Economy Platforms at Eastman. "We have technology today to help keep plastic out of the environment and begin to end the cycle of burned or buried plastic waste. Eastman's cutting-edge technology transforms common plastic waste into new materials that can be recycled again and again while reducing CO2 and other emissions, compared to producing new plastic or old recycling technologies. This technology makes it possible to reduce the production of new plastics altogether."

Two-thirds (65%) of California voters surveyed agree, when provided with a simple explanation, that not all chemical recycling is the same and quickly understand there are meaningful differences between processes. Meanwhile, 71% of respondents say that it matters to them that the products they buy are made with recycled plastic.

The study surveyed 1,005 registered California voters, representative of the state, on key demographic characteristics defined by the U.S. Census.

Methodology Statement

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Eastman from January 2 - 7, 2025 among 1,005 registered voters in California ages 18 and older. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within + /-3.2 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact [email protected].

