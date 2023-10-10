New Survey: More than 70% of Higher Education Administrators Have a Favorable View of AI Despite Low Adoption To-Date

News provided by

Ellucian

10 Oct, 2023, 18:04 ET

Study highlights data and ethical implementation among top priorities as administrators look to embrace the promise of AI

RESTON, Va., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report released by Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, reveals that despite the recognized benefits of Artificial Intelligence (AI), its use in higher education is not as widespread as perceived. The comprehensive survey conducted with 1,140 U.S. higher education administrators from 768 institutions uncovers a significant opportunity, highlighting gaps between the perceived prevalence of AI and the actual reported usage by individuals.

Continue Reading
New Survey: More than 70% of Higher Education Administrators Have a Favorable View of AI Despite Low Adoption To-Date
New Survey: More than 70% of Higher Education Administrators Have a Favorable View of AI Despite Low Adoption To-Date

"The findings of our survey highlight the untapped potential of AI in higher education," said Jeff Dinski, Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer, Ellucian. "While there is a clear gap between the perceived and actual use of AI, our data shows that over 70% of respondents view AI favorably. This indicates a promising future for AI in enhancing efficiency, staying abreast with technological advances, and better supporting students and outcomes. At Ellucian, we believe we have a role to play in facilitating this transition, helping institutions navigate the process of adopting and leveraging AI technologies for increased effectiveness."

Key Findings:

  • 60% of administrators claim their institution uses AI functionality, but less than one third of higher education professionals have experience using AI at work.
  • About half of respondents expect that the positive effects of AI will span the student experience, from better supporting the student journey to improving student outcomes at their institution. 
  • Almost 48% of respondents say they have yet to utilize AI in their personal or professional capacities.
  • 30% of staff report "advanced" or "extensive" use of data analytics and data-driven decision-making.
  • Main barriers to AI adoption include data security concerns, the need for AI training programs, and ethical implications.
  • Institutional Research and Analytics, Admissions and Advising were identified as the three business functions across higher education that could benefit the most from AI integration.
  • Less than a third of institutions have initiated conversations about the ethical implications of AI in higher education.

Read the full survey report here: https://www.ellucian.com/assets/en/article/higher-education-leaders-eager-embrace-ai-transform-campus-operations.pdf 

ABOUT ELLUCIAN
Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving 22 million students. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

ABOUT THE SURVEY METHODOLOGY
Ellucian conducted a survey from June 22August 9, 2023 among a national sample of 1,140 higher education administrators from 768 institutions, ensuring a broad representation across various institution types, sizes, and job functions. 36% of respondents represented Private 4-year institutions, 33% represented Public 4-year institutions, 29% were from Public 2-year institutions, and 2% fell under the category of "other" institutions. The sample also reflected a wide range of institution sizes based on student enrollment: 40% were from schools with 1,001 - 4,999 students, 22% from schools with 5,000-9,000 students, 16% from schools with 10,000 - 19,999 students, 12% from schools with more than 20,000 students, and 9% from schools with fewer than 1,000 students. 33% of respondents worked in Information Technology at their institution, 16% in Financial Aid, 16% in Business Services, 9% in Enrollment Management, 4% in Advancement, 2% in Student Success, and 21% self-selected as "other."

Media Contact
Jess Weston
[email protected]

SOURCE Ellucian

Also from this source

Ellucian Wins Diversity and Inclusion Stevie® Award for Great Employers

Ellucian Wins Diversity and Inclusion Stevie® Award for Great Employers

Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced it has won a Silver Stevie® Award for Achievement in Diversity...
Ellucian Insights Wins 2023 SaaS Award

Ellucian Insights Wins 2023 SaaS Award

Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that Ellucian Insights, a powerful SaaS-based reporting and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.