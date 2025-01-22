New Survey Reveals 78% of Dental Patients Expect Insurance Transparency

National survey by Vyne Dental® also finds that technology solutions are key to patient satisfaction, trust and treatment acceptance

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Patients want to know what their dental treatment is going to cost upfront, and they prefer digital technology solutions to keep them informed of appointment and payment status, according to survey results released today. Cost remains the biggest barrier to treatment acceptance, and 78% of those surveyed emphasized the need for real-time claims eligibility ahead of a procedure. Further, three-quarters of respondents equate providers' technology adoption with increased trust.

These insights and more are revealed in "The Digital Revolution in Dental Care: What Patients Really Want," a new national study of 500 dental patients published today by Vyne Dental, a leading provider of dental revenue technologies, claims processing, and electronic health information exchange for all-sized dental practices. The report highlights the surging demand for modern payment solutions and digital communication in dental practices.

Key findings include:

Insurance Transparency:

78% of patients surveyed prioritize knowing their insurance coverage upfront, highlighting the critical need for real-time eligibility verification

Provider transparency builds trust and reduces payment friction

Clear coverage information helps overcome cost barriers to treatment

Payment Communication:

93% value payment reminders, showing patients want proactive financial communication

87% have a preference for digital reminders (emails or text messages), illustrating the need for a shift toward tech-enabled practice management

Text messaging is the No. 1 patient preferred reminder method, favored by nearly half of patients

Technology & Trust Connection:

Technology adoption directly correlates with patient trust (75% increase)

Modern payment solutions help address cost concerns – the #1 barrier to treatment

Digital tools support both practice efficiency and patient confidence

"These findings demonstrate patient demand for innovative, technology-driven solutions from their dentists," said James Grover, President, Vyne Dental. "Providers who embrace advanced digital solutions are not only better positioned to build trust and improve patient satisfaction, but to reduce administrative burden and boost revenue cycle performance for their practices."

The complete study is available for download at vynedental.com.

