New Survey Reveals Organizations Are Not Maximizing Their IT Infrastructure Investment Due to Complexity and Unreliability of Current Virtualization Software

Scale Computing Delivers a Simple, Secure, Reliable Alternative to Legacy Virtualization Provider

INDIANAPOLIS , Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing , the market leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, today announced results of a recent survey with Spiceworks Ziff Davis around virtualization. Commissioned by Scale Computing to better understand the changing attitudes towards a major player in the virtualization space, the survey found that many users are unhappy with their current virtualization provider.

Today's businesses rely on virtualization to drive efficiency for edge and distributed computing. With IT infrastructure costs on the rise, IT leaders and managers need to find the best and most reliable solution for their organization. The survey, conducted by Ziff Davis in May 2023 among 350 VMware users across a variety of job levels, company sizes, and industries in the US and the UK, showed that nearly half of surveyed customers found the value of VMware for the money below expectations. The number of respondents reporting poor value reflected a significant increase from the 2021 survey, which found approximately one-third of customers were dissatisfied with VMware meeting their expectations. The results revealed that users currently spend 16.8 hours a week on average managing and patching VMware solutions — up from 12.3 hours in 2021 — and that VMware organizations suffered from an average 34 hours of downtime in 2023, five hours more than just two years prior.

"More than half of business applications today are virtualized. Organizations need to maximize the potential of their IT infrastructure without worrying about increasing costs and the complexities of modern virtualization solutions. They also need to have confidence in their provider," said Jeff Ready, CEO and co-founder, Scale Computing. "On investor conference calls, VMware has stated that only 600 of their largest accounts will be prioritized. We know from the survey that nearly 40% of VMware users are concerned with the company's acquisition. Scale Computing continues to be a leader in both the edge computing and virtualization space because of our innovative and reliable solutions, and we understand how important it is in the current climate to reduce costs and save time. A typical Scale Computing customer sees a reduction in ongoing management costs between 60 and 80 percent. Our hyperconverged approach provides the simple, secure, and affordable virtualization users need."

Scale Computing Platform (SC//Platform) delivers faster time to value in the data center, in the distributed enterprise, and at the edge. Bringing simplicity, high availability, and scalability together, it replaces the existing infrastructure for running virtual machines with a single easy-to-manage, fully-integrated platform that allows organizations to run applications regardless of any hardware requirements.

Scale Computing is currently offering a no-cost migration service to new customers. To learn more about making the change to Scale Computing's virtualization solutions, visit https://www.scalecomputing.com/landing-pages/vmware-alternative-break-free-of-complexity .

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. Using patented HyperCore™ technology, Scale Computing Platform automatically identifies, mitigates, and corrects infrastructure problems in real-time, enabling applications to achieve maximum uptime, even when local IT resources and staff are scarce. Edge Computing is the fastest-growing area of IT infrastructure, and industry analysts have named Scale Computing an outperformer and leader in the space, including being named the #1 edge computing vendor by CRN. Scale Computing's products are sold by thousands of value-added resellers, integrators, and service providers worldwide. When ease-of-use, high availability, and TCO matter, Scale Computing Platform is the ideal infrastructure platform. Read what our customers have to say on Gartner Peer Insights , Spiceworks , TechValidate , G2 , and TrustRadius .

SOURCE Scale Computing