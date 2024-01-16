New Survey Reveals Support Needed for Faculty and Staff on the Front Lines of the Student Mental Health Crisis

News provided by

TimelyCare

16 Jan, 2024, 09:15 ET

More than half considered leaving their job because of burnout, increased workload and stress

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Supporting students' mental health and well-being has practically become a job expectation for higher education faculty and staff. Yet, educators on the front lines of the campus mental health crisis do not always feel that they have the support they personally need.

According to a national survey by TimelyCare, higher education's most trusted virtual health and well-being provider, three out of four faculty and staff said more mental health support would improve job satisfaction. More than half (53%) have considered leaving their job because of burnout, increased workload and stress, underscoring continuing concerns about employee retention in the aftermath of the pandemic. The survey included more than 500 faculty and staff members at public and private four-year and two-year higher education institutions.

"The weight of faculty and staff burnout and stress threatens the foundation of higher education. When faculty and staff are struggling, it's hard for them to support students to their fullest potential," said Dr. Bob Booth, Chief Care Officer of TimelyCare. "To build a resilient generation of future leaders, we must ensure that all campus employees receive the support they need and deserve."

Key faculty and staff mental health survey highlights include:

  • 82% are experiencing the same level or more stress and anxiety than this time last year
  • 76% feel supporting students' mental health is a job expectation
  • 75% believe more mental health support would improve their job satisfaction
  • 55% are experiencing mental health issues such as stress, anxiety or depression
  • 53% considered leaving their job because of burnout, increased workload and stress

Their personal lives and finances are also weighing heavily on their mental health. Talking with family and friends, exercising and getting outdoors are the top ways faculty and staff cope with stress and anxiety.

Peer-to-peer support and virtual counseling/teletherapy were the top two mental health resources employees would like but are not currently offered at their institutions.

"I think faculty and staff need resources more than anything. They need to know that for whatever concern that they have, there's a resource that is easily accessible to them that they're not going to be judged for using," said Davien Armstrong, Case Manager, Student Resource and Empowerment Center, Tidewater Community College.

Prioritizing educators' mental health and well-being by providing accessible mental health resources is critical to creating a supportive campus environment. TimelyCare allows colleges and universities to expand 24/7 access to employee populations such as St. Olaf University, Southern Utah University, Tidewater Community College, Virginia Tech and Western Colorado University.

"The fact that they've been willing to invest in a service that does have professional mental health providers, both for our students and our faculty and staff, lets us know that they care," said McKenzie Mathewson, Associate Director of Community Wellness, Western Colorado University.

About TimelyCare
TimelyCare is higher education's most trusted virtual health and well-being provider, serving more than two million students at more than 350 campuses nationwide. Founded in 2017, TimelyCare pioneered the first telehealth solution built exclusively for higher education, with a mission to improve the health and well-being of college students by making virtual medical and mental health care accessible anytime, anywhere. Today its comprehensive suite of services – including mental health counseling, on-demand emotional support, medical care, psychiatric care, health coaching, basic needs assistance, faculty and staff guidance, peer support and self-guided wellness tools – expands the breadth of campus resources and empowers student success.

SOURCE TimelyCare

Also from this source

TimelyCare Names Cortney Johnson Chief Financial Officer

TimelyCare Names Cortney Johnson Chief Financial Officer

Experienced financial executive Cortney Johnson is joining the executive team at TimelyCare, higher education's most trusted virtual health and...
Demand for Student Mental Health Support Fuels Continued Growth and Innovation for TimelyCare

Demand for Student Mental Health Support Fuels Continued Growth and Innovation for TimelyCare

TimelyCare, higher education's most trusted virtual health and well-being provider, is closing out another momentous year accentuated by national...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Mental Health

Image1

Education

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.