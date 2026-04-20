New Survey Reveals Widespread Concern Among Homeowners About Rising Property Taxes, Budget Strain, and Long‑Term Housing Affordability

National survey of 2,500 homeowners highlights rising financial pressure, distrust in tax processes, and lack of awareness about available taxpayer rights and protections

AUSTIN, Texas, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey from property tax appeal platform Ownwell analyzed consumer sentiment on property taxes across the U.S., revealing that the vast majority continue to struggle with the growing burden of property taxes and uncertainty surrounding the assessment and appeals process. The findings expose deep concern, knowledge gaps, and widespread financial strain that homeowners face as local tax bills continue to escalate year over year.

Some homeowners are unknowingly overpaying hundreds or thousands of dollars in property taxes every year. Ownwell's mission is to empower them with clear guidance and resources to fight rising property tax expenses.

Below are the top findings from Ownwell's second annual national property tax sentiment survey:

Budget strain is widespread, with 76% citing their recent tax bills being higher than budgeted, up 10% from last year. Homeowners across the U.S. continue to feel the pressure of rising taxes year over year, with 77% stating their property taxes have increased since moving in. This aligns with last year's sentiment (78%). 64% of homeowners say they were shocked by their latest tax bill, an increase of 5% from last year.



Knowledge gaps persist about taxpayer rights and appeals Nationally, most homeowners have never appealed their tax bill, with 74% citing they have never appealed. This is a 4% decrease from last year (78%), showing a need for further awareness of appeal rights. Of those who did not appeal, 57% said they did not know they had the right to do so, an increase of 4% from last year.



Majority of homeowners agree that the system may negatively impact them Nationally, homeowners express concern about the current property tax system, with 84% agreeing they feel the tax process negatively affects them. Moreover, 20% of homeowners believe the valuation and appraisal process feels unfair and arbitrary, and 22% believe the total amount is simply too high and unaffordable.



Growing anxiety that homeownership may become unsustainable Concerns about the long-term affordability of homeownership are widespread, with a combined 9 in 10 homeowners saying they are concerned that rising property taxes pose a threat to future affordability.



"These survey results highlight a significant need for broader education around homeowners' property tax rights. Too many homeowners report that they have never appealed their property taxes, which means they may be missing out on meaningful savings that could make a real difference for their families," said Colton Pace, Founder and CEO of Ownwell.

"While some homeowners prefer to manage their property tax matters on their own, the process can quickly become confusing and overwhelming. That's where Ownwell comes in."

To learn more and see the full survey results, visit: https://www.ownwell.com/insight/national-homeowner-survey-property-tax

Methodology

This research reflects responses from 2,500 U.S. homeowners ages 18–60 collected in March 2026 through Pollfish. Respondents span all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

About Ownwell

Ownwell is a leading property tax monitoring and appeal services provider, dedicated to helping homeowners reduce their property tax expenses. By combining industry expertise with innovative technology, Ownwell simplifies the property tax appeal process, empowering homeowners to take control of their financial well-being. Ownwell also helps homeowners save money by identifying qualifying exemptions and reducing monthly phone and internet bills. For more information, please visit: www.ownwell.com

SOURCE Ownwell