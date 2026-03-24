Ownwell and Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC Partner to Lower Homeowner Property Taxes

Property tax technology leader joins forces with top-tier mortgage servicer to help homeowners save

AUSTIN, Texas, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ownwell, a property tax technology company committed to making homeownership costs more transparent and fair, today announced a partnership with Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC, a leading mortgage servicer in the United States. The agreement enables Carrington customers to access Ownwell's property tax appeal services, creating opportunities for significant savings on one of homeownership's largest recurring expenses.

Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC, a division of The Carrington Companies, recently surpassed $200 billion in servicing balances, ranking among the nation's largest non-bank mortgage servicers. Operating across 50 states, Carrington provides comprehensive homeownership services, from loan origination to servicing. Through this partnership, Carrington customers in Ownwell's serviceable markets will benefit from a streamlined property tax appeal process powered by advanced technology and backed by licensed property tax professionals.

"We're excited to partner with Carrington to expand access to property tax savings," said Colton Pace, Co-Founder and CEO of Ownwell. "Over 40% of homeowners overpay on property taxes each year. 78% of homeowners have never appealed their property tax bill. Even more troubling, over 50% of those who've never appealed weren't aware they had the right to do so. This partnership allows us to work together to reduce those costs in a meaningful way."

Property tax assessments are based on inexact science, frequently resulting in homeowners paying more than necessary. Ownwell's platform identifies these discrepancies and manages the entire appeal process on homeowners' behalf. The service operates on a performance-based fee structure, ensuring homeowners only pay when Ownwell successfully lowers their property tax bill.

"At Carrington, we continuously seek ways to add value for our customers beyond traditional servicing," said Tom Huddleston, Executive Vice President & Managing Director, Head of the Vylla Companies. "Partnering with Ownwell gives our customers access to a service that can reduce their property tax burden without any upfront investment. This partnership reflects our commitment to supporting homeowners with practical solutions that make a real difference."

Ownwell's platform provides customers with complete visibility throughout the appeal process, from initial evaluation through final results. Real-time updates and detailed savings projections keep homeowners informed at every step. Beyond property tax appeals, Ownwell also supports homeowners with current and retroactive homestead exemption filings and utility bill reduction.

About Ownwell

Ownwell is a property tax technology company on a mission to make the costs of owning real estate more clear and equitable. The company combines technology with licensed property tax professionals to provide property tax appeal services to homeowners, rental property owners, and real estate investors. For more information, visit www.ownwell.com.

About Carrington Mortgage Services

Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC is a leading mortgage servicer in the United States and a subsidiary of The Carrington Companies. The company provides comprehensive loan servicing and lending solutions and is committed to delivering exceptional customer service while helping customers achieve sustainable homeownership. For more information, visit www. CarringtonMortgage.com .

SOURCE Ownwell