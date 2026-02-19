OWNWELL RAISES $50M, LAUNCHES NATIONAL SERVICE TO STREAMLINE PROPERTY TAX APPEALS AND MAKE HOME OWNERSHIP MORE AFFORDABLE

Surpassing $400M+ saved for property owners, Ownwell expands money-saving resources amid nationwide property tax crisis

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ownwell , the national property tax expert modernizing an outdated industry for U.S. property owners, today announced new Series B financing to help fuel continued product developments and serve homeowners across the nation. The Series B round totals $50 million, bringing the company's total to $74 million. It includes $30 million in equity led by Alpha Edison and Mercato Partners, with participation from Intuit Ventures, Left Lane Capital, First Round Capital, Long Journey Ventures, PROOF Fund, Wonder Ventures, as well as $20 million in debt financing from Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC. Following Ownwell's tremendous growth in 2025, the funding further solidifies the company as a leader in property tax savings, and arms homeowners with the tools they need to combat skyrocketing homeownership costs. Alongside this funding announcement, Ownwell has also introduced a National Appeals Packet, further simplifying the appeals process for consumers nationwide.

"Homeownership is at a tipping point in America. So many people are unable to afford a home, and those that own property can barely keep up with the three primary costs of ownership: property taxes, mortgage payments, and home insurance," said Colton Pace, CEO and Founder of Ownwell. "Investment firms and big real estate companies have lawyers and experts who know the ins and outs of local policies to earn large savings. We're bringing that same expertise to the average homeowner, with the click of a button. With this funding and our national expansion, we'll help millions more homeowners and secure savings for the people who need it most."

Ownwell's 2025 survey of 2,500 U.S. homeowners found that 74% of homeowners are worried about increasing property taxes, but only 22% have ever appealed their property tax bill. This lack of appeals is due in part to overly complicated and confusing property tax laws. Ownwell combines local property tax expertise with innovative technology to help make the property tax appeal process simpler, more affordable, and more transparent. Ownwell's proprietary technology streamlines property tax appeals, automating complex steps and analyzing millions of local records to surface the strongest case. Across its main service areas — Texas, Illinois, Florida, Georgia, California, Washington, New York — Ownwell manages the appeal end‑to‑end with no upfront fees and delivers an 86% success rate with average annual savings of $774 per customer. The company offers its primary product, the property tax appeal service, in addition to tax bill management, mortgage, home insurance, energy savings, and bill reductions.

In an effort to bring property tax appeal service to homeowners outside of its main service areas, Ownwell's National Appeals Packet is now available. Using AI, proprietary data, and the same tax logic from Ownwell's experts, homeowners receive a digital personalized, ready-to-file appeal packet. The Packet includes step-by-step filing instructions, information on where and how to file, deadlines and requirements along with the supporting evidence and valuation data needed for a successful appeal. Customers can leverage Ownwell's technology to generate, review, and refine evidence before submitting.

Recently, the company surpassed more than 1 million appeals processed, and has saved its customers millions in property taxes. Ownwell is unlocking appeals for hundreds of thousands of homeowners who historically never participated in the system — demonstrating its ability to expand markets, not just serve them. In Texas, the company processed appeals for over 200,000 properties whose owners did not protest in 2024. Ownwell operates on a win-contingency revenue model, taking an industry-low rate of 25% of any savings it earns for homeowners.

"Intuit's mission is to power prosperity around the world, and we're proud to support Ownwell as they deliver on that same promise for homeowners," said Selina Troesch, Principal, Intuit Ventures. "Property tax appeals are notoriously complex, but Ownwell has built a true 'done-for-you' experience that brings simplicity and transparency to property taxes. We're excited to partner with a team that is using AI-powered, purpose-built technology to create a trusted, holistic, money-saving platform for homeowners."

Ryan Sanders, Managing Director at Mercato Partners says, "We look for companies that don't just participate in markets, but redefine them. Ownwell has turned a notoriously opaque, manual, labor-intensive process into a high-growth digital platform. By leveraging AI to solve a universal pain point for homeowners, they are scaling a category-defining business that we are proud to back."

For more information regarding Ownwell's extensive product offerings and National Appeal Packet, visit www.ownwell.com . To learn more about Ownwell Commercial, its property tax appeals service for investors and commercial real estate owners, please visit www.ownwell.com/commercial .

Ownwell is a leading property tax monitoring and appeal services provider, dedicated to helping homeowners, property owners, and investors reduce their property tax expenses. By combining industry expertise with innovative technology, Ownwell simplifies the property tax appeal process, empowering property owners to take control of their financial well-being. Ownwell also helps homeowners save money by identifying qualifying exemptions and reducing other homeownership costs, such as internet bills and insurance. For more information, please visit: www.ownwell.com

