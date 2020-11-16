New Survey Shows People Opting Out of In-Person Holiday Parties This Year

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Omaha Steaks, America's Original Butcher, announced today the results of a recent nation-wide survey, which confirms all suspicions that the company holiday party as we know it will look wildly different this year due to COVID-19. The survey showed that two-thirds of Americans either have or are considering opting out of in-person holiday parties (63%), while one-third are contemplating a Zoom holiday instead (36%). Companies can follow suit and find alternative ways to celebrate their staff this season.

The U.S survey, conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Omaha Steaks, was fielded with more than 2,000 adults ages 18+, from October 5-16, 2020. Other notable findings include:

67% of Americans plan to minimize their trips to the grocery store this year.

3 in 4 Americans say, "Having a great holiday meal is one of the few things I can count on this year." (77%)

6 in 10 Gen Z'ers would like to receive high-end food gifts this year (59%).

53% of Americans are planning to or are considering creating new holiday traditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

69% of Americans are eating more meat during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This holiday season, companies are looking for different ways to celebrate their teams. Omaha Steaks offers a safe and memorable gourmet gifting experience for employees to enjoy in the comfort of their own homes," said Nate Rempe, President and Chief Operating Officer, Omaha Steaks. "Omaha Steaks has a variety of personalized gifts to reward customers, thank business associates and motivate employees."

Arriving safely at your doorstep, Omaha Steaks coolers can be customized with a personalized greeting. And with "Virtual Holidays" being the new office party this year, if you're planning a team holiday gathering online, you can add a greeting card from Omaha Steaks to your gift packages that doubles as a cool invitation to the virtual event. Finally, Omaha Steaks Custom Certificates are perfect in-home gifts that allow your employees to make their own selections from a variety of savory assortments including tender steaks, juicy burgers, holiday favorites and more.

Omaha Steaks carefully selects, hand-trims, slow ages and flash freezes steaks at the peak of tenderness and flavor. Orders are shipped nationwide in reusable insulated coolers filled with dry ice. As experts in frozen food delivery, Omaha Steaks is here to safely and efficiently delight your employees this holiday season so they can stock up and eat well during extended stays at home. Flash-frozen steaks and well-packaged frozen foods offer quality for months.

For more information on business gifts and employee care packages, visit https://www.omahasteaks.com/business-gifts, call 1-800-228-2480 or visit one of Omaha Steaks' 50+ retail stores across the country where they are offering Call-Ahead Ordering and curb-side pickup.

About Omaha Steaks

Omaha Steaks, America's Original Butcher, founded in 1917, is an Omaha, Nebraska-based, fifth-generation, family-owned company, who has a history of supporting food security through long-standing relationships with food banks, and partnerships with national organizations to provide food to those in need during natural disasters and during the pandemic. Omaha Steaks markets and distributes a wide variety of the finest quality USDA-approved, grain-fed beef and other gourmet foods including seafood, pork, poultry, slow cooker and skillet meals, side dishes, appetizers and desserts. Today, Omaha Steaks is recognized as the nation's largest direct response marketer of premium beef and gourmet foods, available to customers by calling 1-800-228-9055, online at www.OmahaSteaks.com or at retail stores nationwide.

