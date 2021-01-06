New Taiwanese startup A.V. Mapping may put an end to copyright battles

TAIPEI, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Copyrights are increasingly valued due to the increasing popularity of video content on social media, and time-consuming, licensing conflicts between video creators and music producers are on the rise. Hundreds of thousands of videos around the world are currently involved in copyright infringement suits. First time CES exhibitor A.V. Mapping, which was selected by Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) as one of the 100 featured Taiwanese startups being showcased at CES 2021, is promoting its patented AI platform as a solution to the problem of copyright infringement in our online media-driven age.

Finding the just-right music for every video

A.V. Mapping is a one-stop turnkey solution that shortens the music-for-video search by 2,000 times. This platform has already been adopted by major companies in Taiwan, including Acer, UNIQLO, and Family Mart.

With its unique AI model, the platform analyzes the content, element, and cuts in an uploaded video and then compares the results to the music database for the proper music recommendation for each video. This database currently contains over 6,000 hours of music, covering 120,000 songs in 60 different genres. Continued expansion is expected to increase this database to over 28 million songs in the future.

No more hustle and bustle for creators

The AI platform helps filmmakers skip the traditional, time-consuming process of browsing through millions of music studios, testing music out with the film, and music licensing. The entire process can now be as short as 8 seconds, compared to the days or weeks of work required otherwise.

Beyond video creators, music producers stand to benefit from A.V. Mapping as well. Many musicians are not getting fair pay from the market. As music streaming platforms are taking over the music industry, producers receive only around US$1 for every 10,000 views or playbacks. Moreover, hundreds of thousands of improper instances of music use in short videos have also caused this problem to worsen, as no money is paid at all.

Despite an increasing number of online creator platforms such as Bandcamp, Artist Union, and Audio Jungle, it is still difficult for filmmakers to find the right music to use in their videos. With the help of A.V. Mapping, music producers are able to mark their productions at the right price, while filmmakers can save time on browsing and searching for the right piece of music and avoid copyright infringement worries to boot. This is the ultimate goal of A.V. Mapping. We let creators do creative things and use technology to provide a highly visible, significantly more sustainable platform for audio and video creators around the world.

Moving fast, growing even faster.

Frinny Lee, Founder and CEO of A.V. Mapping, is a female entrepreneur and producer of scientific films. Despite the global COVID pandemic, 2020 has been a big year for A.V. Mapping. A.V. Mapping, founded in 2020, was nominated as a Top-24 global finalist in She Loves Tech, the world's largest startup competition for women and technology. Moreover, the company's platform has also earned a Red Dot: Best of the Best, one of the world's highest profile consumer design concept awards. Based on these outstanding results, A.V. Mapping was selected by Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) as one of the 100 featured Taiwanese startups being showcased at CES 2021.

Official website: https://avmapping.co/en/

SOURCE Taiwan Tech Arena