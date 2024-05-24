Voltraware Makes a Stellar Debut at VivaTech 2024, Advances to Finals

PARIS, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA), established by the National Science and Technology Council (NSTC), led 40 Taiwanese tech startups to Paris for Viva Tech 2024, Europe's largest startup and technology exhibition, held from May 22 to 25. Among them, Voltraware secured a spot in the finals of the IC Taiwan Challenge on May 23 during their first participation, becoming one of the six finalist teams. Finally, they received an excellence award which is given to the top three preforming teams by the international judges.

Director General Andrea Hsu of the National Science Council with winners of Taiwan IC Challenge

Voltraware is dedicated to the development of next-generation integrated circuits for wireless intelligent power delivery and is a fabless design house. The company has acquired smart wireless power delivery IPs and based on these IPs, designed a new generation of long-distance power supply ICs using newer magnetic resonance wireless power transmission technology. This product is being integrated into various intelligent power delivery systems. Despite being a startup, Voltraware already possesses finished IC products and is currently working on various application integrations.

This year marks TTA's sixth participation in the international exhibition and the first time collaborating with the event to launch a competition. The competition invites IC-related companies and top innovators worldwide to solve challenges, attracting both international and Taiwanese startup teams to compete together. The competition at VivaTech serves as a prelude to the global IC Taiwan Grand Challenge organized by NSTC, aiming to encourage more international teams to join and come to Taiwan to realize their dreams.

The NSTC-organized "IC Taiwan Grand Challenge" is designed for startups, organizations, academic institutions, and individuals worldwide who are keen on partnering with Taiwan's semiconductor sector. This competition emphasizes two primary domains: "IC Design Innovation" and "Chip-based Innovative Applications," aiming to gather advanced technologies or application solutions from global startup teams. By utilizing Taiwan's Silicon Island benefits, the competition seeks to draw international startups and venture capital to the country.

