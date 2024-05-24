Taiwanese Tech Startup Ranictek Shines at Viva Tech 2024 in Paris

PARIS, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan tech startup Ranictek participated as delegation from the Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) held by the National Science and Technology Council (NSTC) and traveled to Paris for VivaTech 2024, held from May 22 to 25. The team delivered an outstanding performance, advancing to the finals of the IC Taiwan Challenge on May 23 and becoming one of the top six finalists. Ultimately, they received an excellence award, given to the top three performing teams by the international judges.

Founded in November 2022, Ranictek is currently focusing on the development of 5G/6G base station chips and satellite communication chips. Ranictek is committed to providing customers with base station chip solutions that combine low power consumption with cost-effectiveness. This is aimed at accelerating the deployment and popularization of 5G/6G base stations. The low power consumption helps base stations save energy and reduce carbon emissions, while the cost-effectiveness helps lower the manufacturing and production costs of base stations. Through these efforts, Ranictek hopes to accelerate the deployment of 5G/6G base stations and contribute to the widespread adoption of 5G/6G technology.

In less than a year since its establishment, Ranictek has already received several awards at various domestic and international events. The company highlighted that Taiwan's open radio access network (O-RAN) market is predominantly focused on the development of small base stations, primarily targeting enterprise private networks, which limits the market scope. Therefore, Ranictek has shifted its market focus to medium and large base stations, which can be used not only for enterprise private networks but also for public networks, crucial for the widespread adoption of 5G.

The VivaTech invites international organizations to recruit startups to participate in various challenges worldwide. This year, TTA launched a competition, inviting global IC-related enterprises and startup experts to participate, attracting both international and Taiwanese startup teams to compete on the same stage. The competition at VivaTech can be seen as a prelude to the globally organized IC Taiwan Grand Challenge, hosted by the National Science and Technology Council (NSTC). This initiative aims to encourage more international teams to participate and come to Taiwan to realize their dreams.

The "IC Taiwan Grand Challenge" competition, organized by NSTC, targets global startups, organizations, academic institutions, and individuals interested in collaborating with Taiwan's semiconductor industry. The competition focuses on two main areas: "IC Design Innovation" and " Chip-based Innovative Applications" seeking advanced technologies or application solutions from global startup teams. By leveraging Taiwan's Silicon Island advantages, the competition aims to attract international startups and venture capital to Taiwan.

