New Tech-Enabled Rehab Program Designed to Improve Recovery Experience for People Living with Dementia

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living is taking a new approach to providing skilled nursing and rehabilitation for people living with Alzheimer's and other dementias. A first of its kind in the nation to incorporate specific technology devices, this new dementia-friendly environment at Brookdale Overland Park features tech-enabled programs and trained clinicians focused on delivering person-centered, skilled nursing care and rehabilitation.

"This is a unique skilled care and rehabilitation program, offering so much more than just a secured, skilled dementia care environment," said Juliet Holt Klinger, Brookdale's dementia care expert. "Everything about this new space is designed to improve outcomes for people living with dementia. From our specially trained clinicians to state-of-the-art, evidence-based engagement technology we have in place, our focus is on improving function and promoting well-being. We have created a truly new concept for skilled nursing and rehabilitation based on our decades-old foundation of providing person-centered care for people living with Alzheimer's and dementia."

Recent renovations include the addition of a specially designed therapy space and updated resident suites. Each suite features SafelyYou, a technology-enabled care program proven to reduce falls. Select suites include cushioned flooring from Ecore, which is designed to prevent injury when falls do occur.

New engagement technology systems include :

InTouch – powered by it'sNever2Late, a 60-inch touchscreen system that helps enhance speech, physical and occupational therapy experiences.

– powered by it'sNever2Late, a 60-inch touchscreen system that helps enhance speech, physical and occupational therapy experiences. Eversound – a sound system that uses headsets to remove communication barriers.

– a sound system that uses headsets to remove communication barriers. S3 Balance – a device that facilitates sit-to-stand transfers and aids in exercise.

– a device that facilitates sit-to-stand transfers and aids in exercise. LightWellness – an innovative, flexible, wireless training system comprised of LED lights that help with cognitive training.

– an innovative, flexible, wireless training system comprised of LED lights that help with cognitive training. Arjo Nordic Relax Chair – a fully-automated chair that combines music, tactile stimulation and rocking motion to provide a calming multi-sensory experience.

Brookdale's $1.2 million investment to improve Alzheimer's and dementia care services in the Kansas City area includes the addition of 20 new jobs. It is also part of a national expansion of healthcare services now offered at select Brookdale communities. These include on-site dialysis clinics, falls management programs and expanded Alzheimer's and dementia care services.

Brookdale offers a full continuum of care in the Kansas City Metropolitan Area, including Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory care, Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, Home Health and Hospice.

