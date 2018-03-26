New Technology Focus Introduced at key DUG conferences

The 2,000+ oil and gas professionals who gather in Fort Worth will experience the first DUG Technology program as added value to their full-conference passes. The technical presentations will focus on what's working in the Permian Basin, common practices employed by Permian operators, state-of-the-art technologies, and the status of full-field development plans.

DUG East, DUG Eagle Ford and DUG Midcontinent will also carry the DUG Technology torch into their extended second day programming. Expert panels, technical spotlights and roundtable discussions will cover a range of topics, including:

Proppants

Regulatory policies

Well stimulation practices

Water sourcing, treatment and reuse

Completion optimization

Artificial intelligence and big data

"We're always looking for opportunities to cover oil and gas' innovations in our conferences' content," Barry Haest, Hart Energy's Vice President of conferences said. "Our added technology program will provide engineers, technical personnel and other leaders looking for what's working now and what's ahead in the nation's leading shale plays."

For more information about the new DUG Technology programming, visit DUGTechnology.com.

About Hart Energy

For more than 40 years, Hart Energy editors and experts have delivered market-leading insights to investors and energy industry professionals. The Houston-based company produces award-winning magazines (such as Oil and Gas Investor, E&P and Midstream Business); online news and data services; in-depth industry conferences (like the DUG™ series); GIS data sets and mapping solutions; and a range of research and consulting services. For information, visit hartenergy.com.

