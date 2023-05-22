New Terminal One at JFK Announces New Partnership with Korean Air

The strategic long-term partnership agreement with Korean Air secures future growth for the New Terminal One, adding to a roster of premium international airlines

QUEENS, N.Y., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Terminal One (NTO)– a consortium of labor, operating and financial partners building the new world-class terminal at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)– today announced a new partnership with Korean Air. The Skytrax five-star airline currently offers premium services with two daily direct flights between Seoul and New York. This partnership enables Korean Air to provide its passengers with a transformed premium in-terminal experience to match its award-winning in-flight service. Korean Air currently operates at the existing Terminal 1 and will have a seamless transition to the New Terminal One once the terminal is complete and operational.

"We are excited to announce this strategic partnership between New Terminal One with one of the top airlines in the world," Dr. Gerrard P. Bushell, President and CEO of The New Terminal One at JFK. "At the unparalleled world-class terminal we are building here at JFK, we look forward to working together to connect passengers between the Americas and Asia for years to come."

"Korean Air is proud to be a partner with what will be one of the premier gateways to the United States," said Jin Ho Lee, Senior Vice President and Director of Korean Air Americas Regional Headquarters. "Working together with New Terminal One, we aim to continue to give our customers traveling through JFK the ultimate travel experience."

The new airline agreement adds to the successful portfolio of first-class international carriers that have signed on with NTO, including Air France-KLM, Etihad Airways and LOT Polish Airlines, as the new terminal continues to welcome the international airline community.

The New Terminal One celebrated its groundbreaking event this past September and is currently in the midst of the first phase of construction. With 23 gates, the brand-new facility will serve as a global gateway to the New York metropolitan area and set a new standard for world-class design and service through innovative stress-free passenger processing, immersive retail and dining experiences, and an iconic architecture and art program. The New Terminal One aspires to be recognized as among the top five airport terminals in the world; final completion of the initial phase of the project is expected by mid-2026.

About The New Terminal One at JFK

The New Terminal One (NTO) at John F. Kennedy International Airport is a bold and exciting project to develop a world-class international terminal that will serve as an anchor terminal in the Port Authority's $19 billion transformation of JFK into a global gateway to the New York metropolitan area and the United States. NTO will set a new standard for design and service, aspiring to obtain a Top 5 Skytrax ranking and be considered one of the finest airport terminals in the world. The $9+ billion first phase is the largest single-asset project financing in US history.

The New Terminal One will be built on sites now occupied by Terminal 1, the recently closed Terminal 2, and the former Terminal 3, where it will anchor JFK's south side. Construction will take place in phases. The first phase, including the new arrivals and departures halls and first set of 14 new gates, is expected to open in 2026.

At completion, anticipated in 2030, the New Terminal One will be 2.4 million square feet, making it the largest terminal at JFK and nearly the same size as LaGuardia Airport's two new terminals combined. NTO will be a 23-gate, state-of-the-art, international-only terminal. Sustainably designed and future-focused, the terminal will feature expansive, naturally lit public spaces, cutting-edge technology, and an array of amenities, all designed to enhance the customer experience and compete with some of the highest-rated airport terminals in the world.

The New Terminal One consortium of labor, operating, and financial partners is led by Ferrovial, JLC Infrastructure, Ullico, and Carlyle. NTO will be built by union labor and is committed to local inclusion and labor participation, focusing on diversity and capacity-building opportunities, including ambitious goals for creating opportunities for local, minority, and women-owned business enterprises (MWBE), and service-disabled veteran-owned businesses (SDVOB).



To learn more about the New Terminal One at JFK International Airport, visit https://www.anewjfk.com/projects/the-new-terminal-one/.

About Korean Air

Serving the world for more than 50 years, Korean Air is one of the world's top 20 airlines, carrying more than 27 million passengers in 2019, pre-COVID. With its global hub at Incheon International Airport (ICN), the airline serves 120 cities in 43 countries on five continents with a modern fleet of 157 aircraft and over 20,000 professional employees. Korean Air is a founding member of the SkyTeam airline alliance, and has grown into one of the largest transpacific airlines through its joint venture with Delta Air Lines. Dedicated to providing Excellence in Flight, Korean Air's vision is to be a respected leader in the world airline community. For more information about Korean Air, please visit koreanair.com, Korean Air Newsroom, facebook.com/KoreanAir, instagram.com/KoreanAirworld, and twitter.com/KoreanAir_KE.

SOURCE The New Terminal One