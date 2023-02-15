New Terminal One at JFK Builds Out Executive Leadership Team With New Key Hires

The new members of the NTO team include a new Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer; Chief Financial Officer; Chief People Officer; and General Counsel

QUEENS, N.Y., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Terminal One (NTO)– a privately financed $9.5 billion consortium led by Ferrovial, JLC Infrastructure, Ullico, and Carlyle—is excited to announce four key hires supporting the design, development, construction, financing, operation and maintenance of a world-class terminal at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK). The new members joining NTO's executive leadership include Simon Gandy, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer; Manoj Patel, Chief Financial Officer; Sarah El-Batanouny, Chief People Officer; and Julie Cho, General Counsel.

Simon Gandy joins The New Terminal One as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, bringing more than 30 years of experience developing and leading airport businesses in the UK and Australia. Most recently Simon was the Chief of Infrastructure at Melbourne Airport, where he led all aspects of the company's investment portfolio from strategy through to operations at one of Australia's busiest airports.

NTO is also excited to announce Manoj Patel as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Manoj comes to the role with 22 years of executive experience in the aviation industry. He is also a veteran of JFK, having previously served at existing Terminal 1 as the Executive Director of Finance, where he successfully grew the terminal's financial and operational profile.

NTO has also brought on Sarah El-Batanouny as Chief People Officer. Sarah has 25 years as a strategic, growth-oriented people management executive, most recently as Chief People Officer at a tech startup that utilizes artificial intelligence to connect companies to talent.

Julie Cho joins NTO as General Counsel. An experienced executive and trusted legal advisor, Julie previously served as General Counsel for both The Lam Group and Lam Generation, two prominent minority-owned real estate developers with a combined New York City footprint of over 1.5 million square feet.

"In order to build and operate a world-class terminal, you need world-class talent. Each of the new members of our growing NTO team comes with extensive, valuable, and necessary expertise to this project," said Dr. Gerrard P. Bushell, President and CEO of the New Terminal One. "We are excited to welcome a talented group of individuals who will be major contributors to our consortium, as we continue to build a new gateway to the world's greatest city."

"Joining the New Terminal One is an amazing opportunity to be a part of one of the largest public-private partnerships ever completed in the United States," said Simon Gandy, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at The New Terminal One. "I am looking forward to working with the New York community and our partners to shape the international front door to this iconic city into a world-class experience we are all proud of."

"The New Terminal One is a monumental undertaking. I am honored to be a part of this incredible team," said Manoj Patel, Chief Financial Officer at The New Terminal One. "It is great to be taking my talents back to John F. Kennedy International Airport, and I look forward to delivering successful outcomes and providing financial expertise as we move this project forward."

"I am beyond excited to join the New Terminal One team as the Chief People Officer, and help reimagine the international passenger experience at JFK," said Sarah El-Batanouny, Chief People Officer at The New Terminal One ."I am also thrilled that I will be returning to my roots of hiring and building teams, as well as creating opportunities for local, minority-owned, woman-owned, and service-disabled veteran-owned businesses."

"The New Terminal One is a once-in-a-generation infrastructure project that will have a significant impact on the local community and revolutionize the standard for travel to and from the US," said Julie Cho, General Counsel at The New Terminal One. "I look forward to leading legal efforts as part of this great team."

The new hires come as The New Terminal One continues advancing its design and construction. The New Terminal One officially broke ground this past September and construction is underway. The terminal will be built in phases, with the arrivals and departures halls and 14 new gates opening in 2026 and completion of nine additional gates by 2030. The New Terminal One will serve as a global gateway to the New York metropolitan area and set a standard for world-class design and service through innovative, stress-free, passenger processing, immersive retail and dining experiences, and an iconic architecture and art program. The New Terminal One aspires to be recognized as among the top ten airport terminals in the world.

About The New Terminal One



The New Terminal One (NTO) at John F. Kennedy International Airport is a bold and exciting project to develop a world class, international terminal that will serve as a global gateway to the New York metropolitan area and the United States. NTO will set a new standard for design and service, aspiring to obtain a Top 5 Skytrax ranking and be considered one of the finest airport terminals in the world. The $9+ billion first phase is the largest single asset project financing in US history.

The New Terminal One will be built on sites now occupied by Terminal 1, the recently closed Terminal 2, and the former Terminal 3, where it will anchor JFK's south side. Construction will take place in phases. The first phase, including the new arrivals and departures halls and first set of 14 new gates, is expected to open in 2026.

At completion, anticipated in 2030, the New Terminal One will be 2.4 million square feet, making it the largest terminal at JFK and nearly the same size as LaGuardia Airport's two new terminals combined. NTO will be a 23-gate, state-of-the-art, international-only terminal. Sustainably designed and future focused, the terminal will feature expansive, naturally lit, public spaces, cutting edge technology, and an array of amenities, all designed to enhance the customer experience and compete with some of the highest-rated airport terminals in the world.

The New Terminal One consortium of labor, operating and financial partners is led by Ferrovial, JLC Infrastructure, Ullico, and Carlyle. NTO will be built by union labor and is committed to local inclusion and labor participation with a focus on diversity and capacity-building opportunities, including ambitious goals for creating opportunities for local, minority and women-owned business enterprises (MWBE), and service-disabled veteran-owned businesses (SDVOB).

To learn more about the New Terminal One at JFK International Airport, visit https://www.anewjfk.com/projects/the-new-terminal-one/.

