New Theory Derives the Schrödinger Equation from Pure Geometry: Tech CEO & Researcher Raghu Kulkarni Proposes "Crystalline Vacuum" Origin of Quantum Mechanics

CALABASAS, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For a century, the Schrödinger equation has been the bedrock of quantum mechanics, successfully predicting how matter behaves as a wave. Yet, physics has lacked a fundamental explanation for why matter follows this specific rule—until now.

In a pair of groundbreaking papers released today, Raghu Kulkarni, CEO of IDrive Inc. and independent physics researcher, proposes the Selection-Stitch Model (SSM). This new theoretical framework derives the Schrödinger equation not as an abstract axiom, but as the inevitable geometric consequence of a self-repairing vacuum lattice.

The papers, available for review at idrive.com/ssmtheory, introduce a "pixelated" universe where the vacuum is modeled as a discrete Face-Centered Cubic (FCC) crystal.

The Breakthrough: Deriving Quantum Waves from Lattice Sintering

The headline paper, "Deriving the Schrödinger Equation from Vacuum Lattice Sintering," argues that the "wave function" is actually a description of the vacuum's mechanical response to defects.

In the SSM framework, the vacuum is a tensor network constantly evolving to minimize energy states. Kulkarni demonstrates that what we perceive as a particle's "quantum wave" is actually the statistical propagation of lattice sintering—the continuous "stitching" process the vacuum performs to heal the geometric dislocation caused by mass. By modeling this repair mechanism as a diffusion process on a discrete grid, the paper successfully recovers the Schrödinger equation from first principles, bridging the gap between discrete geometry and continuous wave mechanics.

Redefining Light: Geometric Renormalization

The companion paper, "Geometric Renormalization of the Speed of Light," tackles the propagation of information through this lattice.

Rather than treating the speed of light (c) as an arbitrary constant, this work reveals that the effective speed of light is governed by the topology of the grid. Because the vacuum is a discrete lattice structure rather than a smooth continuum, photons must traverse specific geometric paths—taking "Metric Detours" around lattice defects. Kulkarni calculates a geometric renormalization factor that accounts for these micro-path corrections. This implies that light traveling through cosmic voids undergoes specific, geometric shifts distinct from standard Doppler effects, offering a new lens through which to analyze fine-structure anomalies.

A Unified Geometric Reality

Together, these works present a cohesive vision of a universe that is not a passive container, but an active, growing structure.

"The vacuum is not empty; it is a solid structure of information," says Kulkarni. "By treating the universe as a 'polycrystalline' lattice that sinters and heals, we find that the mysterious rules of quantum mechanics are simply the macroscopic description of these microscopic geometric repairs."

Availability & References

The full manuscripts, simulation data, and supporting theoretical frameworks are available for open review at the SSM Theory repository: https://idrive.com/ssmtheory

Direct links to the papers included in this release:

Deriving the Schrödinger Equation from Vacuum Lattice Sintering [Download PDF]





[Download PDF] Geometric Renormalization of the Speed of Light

[Download PDF]

About the Author

Raghu Kulkarni is the CEO of IDrive Inc., a leading cloud storage and backup company based in Calabasas, CA. Alongside his work in technology, he acts as an independent theoretical physics researcher. His work on the Selection-Stitch Model (SSM) aims to unify Cosmology and Quantum Mechanics by applying principles of discrete geometry and tensor networks to vacuum structure.

SOURCE IDrive Inc.