New Therapy Center Designed for Children with Autism Opens in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Caravel Autism Health has opened the doors to a new center specifically designed to serve children with autism in the Rochester area. The center provides comprehensive support for families with children who may be on the autism spectrum. Caravel Autism Health is hosting a ribbon-cutting and grand opening event today.

Caravel Autism Health specialists offer two primary services: diagnosis and individualized autism treatment. Clinical psychologists who are specially trained evaluate children for autism and other conditions. Specialists create and lead individualized Applied Behavior Analysis ("ABA") treatment plans that help children with autism develop skills, create connections and gain confidence.

One in 59 children in the U.S. has autism, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In Minnesota, one in 42 children has autism. Despite the prevalence of autism, there are significant provider shortages in many communities. Caravel Autism Health's CEO Mike Miller says Caravel wants to help close that gap: "We are extending our reach by opening new centers so that our specialists can change children's lives in more communities." Founded in 2009, Caravel Autism Health now offers diagnostic and therapeutic services at 30 locations across five states.

"Local families had been encountering significant wait times for securing treatment for their children, so we decided to create a new center here," said Jackie Vick, vice president of Minnesota clinical operations for Caravel Autism Health. "The latest research shows that autism can be reliably diagnosed as early as 14 months," explained Vick. "The earlier we can begin intensive ABA therapy, the better positioned children are to make the greatest gains possible."

With the opening of the new center at 1470 Industrial Drive NW, Caravel Autism Health now offers a full array of diagnostic, in-home therapy and center-based therapy to children of all ages. To learn more, visit www.caravelautism.com or call the Client Intake Team at 844-583-5437.

Founded in 2009, Caravel Autism Health is devoted to helping families navigate the challenges of childhood autism. Caravel's team of autism health experts specializes in the evaluation, diagnosis and treatment of children on the autism spectrum. Caravel's research-based programs help children with autism reshape their development and embrace new ways of interacting with the world.

