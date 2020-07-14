New Therapy Center for Children with Autism Now Open in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caravel Autism Health has opened the doors to a new center that is specifically designed to serve children with autism and their families. Located at 519 Midland Court in Janesville, the center is staffed by autism health specialists who provide diagnostic evaluations, evidence-based treatment, and family guidance.

Caravel Autism Health's team is specially trained in evaluating children who may be on the autism spectrum. The team also specializes in creating and leading individualized Applied Behavior Analysis ("ABA") treatment plans that help children with autism develop skills, create connections, and gain confidence.

One in 54 children in the U.S. has autism, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As awareness grows, more families are seeking answers to their questions about autism and searching for outcomes-oriented treatment plans and programs. Despite the prevalence of autism, there are significant provider shortages in many communities. Caravel Autism Health CEO Mike Miller says his team wants to help close that gap: "We are extending our reach by opening new centers so that our specialists can change children's lives in more communities." Founded in 2009, Caravel Autism Health now offers diagnostic and therapeutic services across five states.

"Our goal is to make sure that families in southern Wisconsin have access to autism specialists," explained Christine Wilkins, BCBA, APSW, Regional Director for Caravel Autism Health in the Madison area. "We know that autism can be reliably diagnosed at two years of age," said Wilkins, "and having early access to evidence-based treatment is critical."

"Research clearly indicates that the earlier we can begin intensive ABA therapy, the better positioned children are to make the greatest gains possible," according to Kimberly Wunschel, Clinical Director and Lead BCBA at the new Janesville center. "By expanding access to services, we can help children dramatically improve learning, communication, and social skills," said Wunschel.

