New Three-Story Townhomes Near Old Towne Orange

"With Trio, we're thrilled to offer an amazing location within walking distance of beautiful parks and just a quick drive from shopping, dining and entertainment in Old Towne," said Tom Hildebrandt, Century Communities' Southern California division president. "Only 40 homesites are available, so this grand opening is the perfect time for homebuyers to stop by and find the floor plan that best fits their needs."

Grand opening event

On February 8, Century Communities will host a grand opening celebration for Trio. The event will feature complimentary food, two model homes available for tour, and a puppy adoption at the dog park next door.

New homes at Trio

Trio boasts a collection of contemporary three-story townhomes from the high $500s—featuring open layouts and an array of attractive included features, like granite countertops and white thermofoil cabinets.

Additional highlights:

Balconies

2 to 4 bedrooms

Up to 3.5 baths

Up to 1,896 square feet

Attached 2-bay garages

Community and area amenities

With an exceptional location, Trio places a variety of activities, economic opportunities and daily conveniences within easy reach, along with desirable amenities right at home.

Highlights include:

Two outdoor gathering spaces with a BBQ area and firepit

Community dog park

Walking distance to neighborhood parks, and less than a mile from the Santa Ana River Trail and Bikeway

Quick drive to Old Towne Orange and The Circle, boasting gourmet restaurants, antique shops and charming boutiques

Near UCI Medical Center, Chapman University , John Wayne Airport, sports stadiums and theme parks

Schools in the sought-after Orange Unified School District

Community address: 2830 N. Glassell Street, Orange, CA 92865

For more information, call 949.751.9054.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding, including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based Company operates in 17 states across the U.S. and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

