New Timeshifter App Helps You Tackle the Underlying Cause of Jet Lag

"Helping travelers overcome jet lag is a perfect example of how mobile devices will improve our lives in unexpected ways, and represents a paradigm shift in jet lag solutions" says Mickey Beyer-Clausen, CEO of Timeshifter. "We are thrilled to finally put an end to all the jet lag myths and misinformation out there, and instead offer an effective tool that truly addresses the underlying cause of jet lag."

Jet lag is caused when the sleep-wake and light-dark cycle shift too quickly. Our 24-hour circadian clock easily adapts by minutes each day in response to the changes in sunrise and sunset, but when crossing multiple time zones quickly, the brain just can't keep up. Timeshifter not only provides advice to alleviate the disruptive symptoms of jet lag such as insomnia and sleepiness, but addresses the underlying circadian disruption by rapidly resynchronizing the circadian clock to the new time zone, reducing the negative impact of jet lag on other brain and body functions.

"The problems caused by jet lag cannot be tackled using generic advice, which is over simplistic and can often be counterproductive, making jet lag worse", says Dr. Steven Lockley. "Each traveler and trip is different and requires a personalized approach taking your sleep pattern, chronotype, flight plan, and a range of personal preferences into account."

Timeshifter generates highly personalized jet lag plans based on the traveler's sleep pattern, chronotype, flight plan, and optional preferences such as pre-travel adjustment or the use of melatonin for even faster adaptation. Timeshifter incorporates a real world "practicality" filter, ensuring that the advice is realistic and easy to follow; there is also a unique Quick Turnaround™ feature for business travelers who want to be at their best during short business trips that are not long enough to allow full adjustment. A notification system provides the simple yet powerful advice, even while in-flight. Using Timeshifter is a straightforward and empowering experience, and requires no special equipment.

Timeshifter's launch partners include Under Armour and Six Senses - Under Armour is bringing Timeshifter to its elite athletes, while Six Senses will offer the app to its resort and hotel guests.

"Under Armour's pursuit of athlete optimization includes the areas of sleep, travel and recovery. Timeshifter is a solution we use with elite level athletes to accelerate recovery and reduce the effects of jet lag and give them a competitive edge." - Michael Watts, Athlete Performance and Innovation at Under Armour.

"We all love to feel good when traveling on business or pleasure, but when flying long distances jet lag can cause stress, fatigue, moodiness and restless nights. We're delighted to partner with Timeshifter and to provide our guests with a state-of-the-art tool so they can get the most out of their time when staying with Six Senses and to be their best after they arrive back home." - Neil Jacobs, CEO of Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas

Timeshifter is now available on the App Store and Google Play for $9.99 per jet lag plan (one-way or roundtrip) or $24.99 for an annual subscription. Visit www.timeshifter.com for more information.

