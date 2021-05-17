New Tom's of Maine Packaging Fuses Retro Look With Modern-Day Activism

"Our new packaging brings to life the passion and pattern of badges that represent our values to make the world a better place," said Esi Seng, General Manager at Tom's of Maine. "The timing felt right as we see a renewed sense of activism among consumers -- and now, when they buy our product, they know they are pledging their commitment to be an activist for everyday good."

As part of the biggest visual overhaul in the brand's history, Tom's of Maine will lean into its long history of doing good, while graphically illustrating its commitment to a better future. Reflecting the iconic buttons and badges of the '70s, Tom's of Maine's packaging features a mosaic of button-sized icons reminding people that even the smallest action can lead to big change — "Real Action," "Small Steps," "Activist For Everyday Good." Other icons reinforce the company's longstanding everyday good commitments ("10% For Charity," "Certified B Corporation'') and product attributes (e.g., "Not Tested on Animals," "First-of-Its-Kind Recyclable Toothpaste Tube").

"The packaging design illustrates how we connect with our consumers through shared values," explained Seng. "We strongly believe that collective everyday action can create a positive impact in our communities and help protect our planet for future generations."

In addition to the new logo and packaging, Tom's of Maine will introduce an online store for the first time at TomsofMaine.com , inviting real-time feedback to meet the evolving needs of today's social-change-minded consumers.

About Tom's of Maine

We made our mark making natural products like toothpaste and deodorant. But what is most important to us? Working to make positive change by doing good. This has been our focus for over 50 years, and for the next 50, we're challenging ourselves to help solve some of the world's biggest social and environmental problems through our products, our policies, and our partnerships. We make natural products that really work – including toothpaste, deodorant, mouthwash, bar soap, body wash, dental floss, and toothbrushes – by combining naturally derived ingredients and scientific know-how. Most Tom's of Maine products are vegan, kosher, halal-certified and gluten-free. As a Certified B Corporation, we are held to the highest social and environmental standards, and we donate 10% of our profits to nonprofits addressing issues facing our health, our environment, and our kids. Visit us online at https://www.tomsofmaine.com.

