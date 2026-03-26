NEW TOOL HELPS AMERICANS FIND TRUSTED LOCAL NEWS AHEAD OF APRIL 9 LOCAL NEWS DAY

Local News Finder launches as 1000+ newsrooms join the national day of action. Today is the last day for newsroom sign-up

HELENA, Mont., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Organizers of Local News Day announced the launch of the Local News Finder, a free tool that helps Americans discover trusted local news sources covering their communities.

Available at LocalNewsDay.org, the tool comes as more than 1000 newsrooms have signed on to participate in Local News Day, a nationwide day of action encouraging Americans to identify and support the local reporting that keeps their communities informed.

Built by the teams at Newspack, Automattic, and WordPress—and powered by mapping technology from Local News Day sponsor Google—the tool offers a simple, visual way for users to discover local news outlets covering the issues that matter most in their communities.

"Local journalism is strongest when our neighbors can easily find and engage with what's happening around them," said Ron Smith, Executive Director of Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service. "The Local News Finder makes it easier for people to stay connected to their communities."

On April 9, participating newsrooms will host subscriber drives, reader events, and community activations. In an era of information overload and AI-generated content, Local News Day centers on a simple idea: local reporters are the ones verifying what's real on the ground.

Newsrooms can sign up at LocalNewsDay.org by the end of the day today (March 26) to be included in the Local News Finder. Community organizations, businesses, schools, and nonprofits can join as partners through April 2.

Find more information at LocalNewsDay.org.

Contact:

Emilia Gledhill

Guarisco Group LLC

678-592-3902

[email protected]

SOURCE Local News Day