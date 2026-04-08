TOMORROW: AMERICANS INVITED TO FIND AND SUPPORT THEIR TRUSTED LOCAL NEWS SOURCE ON LOCAL NEWS DAY

More than 1,200 newsrooms across the country unite for April 9 day of action

HELENA, Mont., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrow, April 9, communities across the United States will mark the inaugural Local News Day, a nationwide day of action encouraging Americans to identify and support the local newsrooms covering the issues that shape their daily lives.

More than 1,200 newsrooms have joined the effort, from local newspapers and digital outlets to nonprofit news organizations and community publications. On April 9, participating newsrooms will engage with readers, highlight their reporting, and invite communities to connect with the trusted local journalism happening in their own backyards.

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Local News Day centers on a simple idea: in a world flooded with information, local reporters are the ones verifying what is real on the ground. They cover school board decisions, public safety alerts, local elections, and the everyday stories that keep communities connected and informed.

"Local News Day is about something every American can participate in," said John S. Adams, founder of Montana Free Press and a leader of the Local News Day initiative. "Find the newsroom covering your community. Read their work. Support them. That is how we make sure trusted local reporting is there when we need it most."

Local News Day is made possible through the support of a national coalition of sponsors and partners, including Press Forward, Montana Free Press, Automattic, Newspack, WordPress, BlueLena, ActiveCampaign, The New York Times, Google, American Journalism Project, Flamboyan Foundation, Headwaters Foundation, and The Lenfest Institute for Journalism.

"Google is committed to the success of local journalism, which is why we are honored to sponsor Local News Day on April 9," said Chrissy Towle, Director of News Partnerships at Google. "As part of this commitment, we are hosting dedicated training sessions tailored specifically for the 1,000 participating newsrooms, focused on accelerating audience development and subscription growth."

Americans can visit LocalNewsDay.org to find local newsrooms in their communities through the Local News Finder and learn how to get involved on April 9.

Contact:

Emilia Gledhill

Guarisco Group LLC

678-592-3902

[email protected]

SOURCE Local News Day