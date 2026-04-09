TODAY IS LOCAL NEWS DAY: AMERICANS INVITED TO FIND AND SUPPORT TRUSTED LOCAL NEWS IN THEIR COMMUNITIES

1,300+ newsrooms nationwide mark inaugural day of action with events, reader drives, and community activations

HELENA, Mont., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, communities across the country are marking the inaugural Local News Day, a nationwide day of action connecting Americans with the trusted local newsrooms covering the issues that shape their daily lives.

Local News Day centers on a simple idea: in a world flooded with information, local reporters are the ones verifying what is real on the ground. They cover school board decisions, public safety alerts, local elections, and the everyday stories that keep communities informed and connected. Today is a reminder to find that source and support it.

1,300+ newsrooms nationwide mark inaugural day of action with events, reader drives, and community activations Post this

To help Americans do exactly that, organizers have launched the Local News Finder, a free interactive tool available at LocalNewsDay.org. Built by the teams at Automattic, Newspack, and WordPress, the tool allows anyone to quickly search for trusted local news outlets serving their area using Google Maps technology.

"There is growing momentum to ensure every community has access to trusted, independent local news," said Sarabeth Berman, CEO of the American Journalism Project. "Local News Day is a powerful opportunity for people across the country to join this movement."

Across the country, 1300+ participating newsrooms and partners are marking Local News Day with events and activations that bring communities closer to local journalism. In Athens, Georgia, The Red and Black is hosting a free mayoral debate ahead of the city's upcoming election. In Berwyn, Illinois, 15 West is launching a resident-driven neighborhood cleanup campaign that puts community organizing at the center of local news. A virtual session hosted by the Online News Association and Rebuild Local News is giving publishers, journalists, and media advocates an overview of the leading policy models advancing to support community newsrooms in 2026, along with practical guidance for engaging state policymakers.

Towns are also taking official notice. Helena, Montana, Marcellus, Michigan, and Waltham, Massachusetts have issued formal proclamations recognizing April 9 as Local News Day, along with the states of Colorado and North Carolina.

Americans can visit LocalNewsDay.org to find local newsrooms in their communities through the Local News Finder and explore ways to get involved today.

Contact:

Emilia Gledhill

Guarisco Group LLC

678-592-3902

[email protected]

SOURCE Local News Day