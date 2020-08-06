New Training Course Prepares Developers to Create Enterprise Blockchain Applications

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation , the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced the availability of a new training course, LFD272 - Hyperledger Fabric for Developers .

LFD272, developed in conjunction with Hyperledger , is designed for developers who want to master Hyperledger Fabric chaincode - Fabric's smart contracts - and application development.

By the end of the course, students should be able to:

Implement and test a chaincode in Golang for any use case

Manage chaincode life cycle: install, instantiate, upgrade chaincodes, set endorsement policies, etc.

Create Node.js client applications interacting with Hyperledger Fabric networks

Control access to the information based on a user identity

Set up and use private data collections

Hyperledger Fabric for Developer also will help prepare those planning to take the Certified Hyperledger Fabric Developer exam . A bundled offering including access to both the training course and certification exam is also available.

Hyperledger is an open source collaborative effort created to advance cross-industry blockchain technologies. It is a global collaboration, hosted by The Linux Foundation, including leaders in finance, banking, Internet of Things, supply chains, manufacturing and Technology.

"The pace of innovation and adoption in enterprise blockchain development is creating a host of new business and career opportunities," said Brian Behlendorf, executive director of Hyperledger. "Demand for skilled and certified Hyperledger Fabric experts, whether on the individual level or service provider level, is only growing as the technology and market matures. The new chaincode and data privacy enhancements in recent releases of Hyperledger Fabric make this a particularly well timed training course for those who want to keep pace with the latest developments in this market."

The course was developed by Ilya Patotski, Blockchain Engineering Team Lead at Altoros. A Certified Hyperledger Fabric Developer, Ilya is proficient at writing smart contracts using the Hyperledger Fabric framework, with Golang as a programming language. In addition, Ilya has experience in mentoring. He has provided over ten Hyperledger Fabric courses, both public and private. With over two years of experience in enterprise blockchain development, Ilya has successfully delivered multiple projects across the fintech, supply chain, healthcare, and other industries.

The course is available to begin immediately. The $299 course fee - or $499 for a bundled offering of both the course and related certification exam - provides unlimited access to the course for one year to all content and labs. Interested individuals may enroll here .

About the Linux Foundation

Founded in 2000, the Linux Foundation is supported by more than 1,000 members and is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, open standards, open data, and open hardware. Linux Foundation's projects are critical to the world's infrastructure including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, and more. The Linux Foundation's methodology focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.org .

About Hyperledger

Hyperledger is an open source collaborative effort created to advance cross-industry blockchain technologies. It is a global collaboration including leaders in finance, banking, healthcare, supply chains, manufacturing and technology. Hyperledger hosts many enterprise blockchain technology projects including distributed ledger frameworks, smart contract engines, client libraries, graphical interfaces, utility libraries and sample applications. All Hyperledger code is built publicly and available under the Apache license. The Linux Foundation hosts Hyperledger under the foundation. To learn more, visit: https://www.hyperledger.org/ .

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see its trademark usage page: www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage . Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contact:

Dan Brown

The Linux Foundation

415-420-7880

[email protected]

SOURCE The Linux Foundation

Related Links

www.linuxfoundation.org

