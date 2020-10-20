New Training Course Provides a Deep Dive Into Node.js Services Development

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced the availability of a new training course, LFW212 - Node.js Services Development.

LFW212, developed in conjunction with the OpenJS Foundation, is geared toward developers on their way to senior level who wish to master and demonstrate their Node.js knowledge and skills, in particular how to use Node with frameworks to rapidly and securely compose servers and services. This course provides a deep dive into Node core HTTP clients and servers, web servers, RESTful services and web security essentials.

By the end of the course, students should be able to build RESTful JSON services that are secure and straightforward to maintain. These skills will prepare you for some of the most common Node.js roles in the industry today. The course also prepares you to take the OpenJS Node.js Services Developer (JSNSD) certification. A bundled offering including access to both the training course and certification exam is also available.

It is recommended that before starting this course, students be familiar with the concepts covered in the OpenJS Node.js Application Developer (JSNAD) certification. Those who need to brush up on their Node.js application development skills should complete the LFW211 - Node.js Application Development course before attempting LFW212.

Node.js is one of the most popular JavaScript frameworks in the world. It powers hundreds of thousands of websites, including some of the most popular like Google, IBM, Microsoft and Netflix. Individual developers and enterprises use Node.js to power many of their most important web applications, making it essential to maintain a stable pool of qualified talent.

"The OpenJS Foundation, in partnership with the Linux Foundation, is thrilled to build out our Node.js training program as it offers developers the much sought after resources to successfully achieve certification," said Robin Ginn, OpenJS Foundation Executive Director. "The OpenJS certification program offers developers a vendor-neutral way to showcase their Node.js skill set and opens opportunities for individuals to build a career as a Node.js developer."

The Node.js Services Development course was authored by David Clements, a principal architect, public speaker, author of the Node Cookbook, and open source creator specializing in Node.js and browser JavaScript. David has been writing JavaScript since 1996 and has been working with, speaking and writing about Node.js since Node 0.4 (2011). He's the author of various open source projects. Of note among them is Pino, one of the fastest Node.js JSON loggers available and 0x a powerful profiling tool for Node.js. David is one of the technical leads and primary authors of the official OpenJS Node.js Application Developer Certification and OpenJS Node.js Services Developer Certification.

The course is available to begin immediately. The $299 course fee - or $499 for a bundled offering of both the course and related certification exam - provides unlimited access to the course for one year to all content and labs. All Node.js courses and exams offered by The Linux Foundation, including these new offerings, are discounted up to 75% through October 31, including a super bundle consisting of LFW211, LFW212, JSNAD and JSNSD available for $250 during the promotional period. Interested individuals may enroll in LFW212 here or learn more about the discount on all Node.js offerings here.

About the Linux Foundation

Founded in 2000, the Linux Foundation is supported by more than 1,000 members and is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, open standards, open data, and open hardware. Linux Foundation's projects are critical to the world's infrastructure including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, and more. The Linux Foundation's methodology focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.org.

About OpenJS Foundation

The OpenJS Foundation is committed to supporting the healthy growth of the JavaScript ecosystem and web technologies by providing a neutral organization to host and sustain projects, as well as collaboratively fund activities for the benefit of the community at large. The OpenJS Foundation is made up of 35 open source JavaScript projects including Appium, Dojo, jQuery, Node.js, and webpack and is supported by 30 corporate and end-user members, including GoDaddy, Google, IBM, Joyent, and Microsoft. These members recognize the interconnected nature of the JavaScript ecosystem and the importance of providing a central home for projects which represent significant shared value.

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see its trademark usage page: www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contact:

Dan Brown

The Linux Foundation

415-420-7880

[email protected]

SOURCE The Linux Foundation

Related Links

www.linuxfoundation.org

