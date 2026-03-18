New Tuition.io Survey Links Stress From Student Loan Debt to Diminished Productivity, Higher Turnover, and Stalled Retirement

Survey of 1,000 U.S. adults reveals education-related financial stress is influencing where employees choose to work, how they perform on the clock, and their ability to secure a long-term financial future.

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuition.io, the leading platform for employer-sponsored student loan benefits, today released the findings of its new national survey examining the ripple effect of education-related financial stress in the workplace. The survey of 1,000 U.S. adults explores how pressures tied to student loan debt and access to education are affecting employees' ability to focus at work, pursue professional mobility, and secure long-term financial stability, highlighting a growing relationship between education costs and workforce engagement.

At the moment, student loan borrowers are navigating a wave of changes. For instance, last December, the Department of Education announced plans to restart administrative wage garnishment for defaulted federal student loans. While collections have since been delayed until after July 1, 2026, the pressure hasn't gone away. More than 5.3 million borrowers remain in default, with another 6.6 million behind on payments. At the same time, broader changes to federal student loan policy are narrowing repayment options, increasing the risk of delinquency for millions of additional workers, forcing employers to absorb the hidden costs of this financial stress — from the administrative strain of wage garnishment to the loss in productivity and retention.

The survey found that education-related financial stress has a significant impact on how employees show up at work. Financial pressure affects focus on the job for 72% of U.S. adults, showing up at every generation and reaching even the most highly educated workers. Despite the scale of the issue, 55% of full-time U.S. workers believe their employer either doesn't understand the financial pressures created by student loan debt or hasn't taken meaningful action to help — a gap that the survey reveals reduces engagement and drives talent toward employers with better benefit structures.

Additional key findings include:

Frequent Student Loan Debt Anxiety is the New Normal — More than a quarter ( 26% ) of employees think about financial stress from student loan payments daily or weekly, including 40% of Gen Z workers

— More than a quarter ( ) of employees think about financial stress from student loan payments daily or weekly, including of Gen Z workers Student Loan Debt Is Limiting Retirement Readiness — Roughly 20% of employed U.S. adults say they can't afford to contribute to a retirement plan, and nearly 40% of full-time employees say student loan debt affects their ability to save for retirement

— Roughly of employed U.S. adults say they can't afford to contribute to a retirement plan, and nearly of full-time employees say student loan debt affects their ability to save for retirement Student Loan Repayment Assistance Influences Employee Retention — Nearly 60% of full-time workers say they'd be more likely to stay with their employer if student loan repayment assistance were offered, with the strongest impact among younger generations

— Nearly of full-time workers say they'd be more likely to stay with their employer if student loan repayment assistance were offered, with the strongest impact among younger generations Student Loan Benefits Are Closely Tied to Motivation at Work — The majority ( 80% ) of full-time workers say student loan repayment assistance would increase their motivation at work; 68% of part-time workers report the same

— The majority ( ) of full-time workers say student loan repayment assistance would increase their motivation at work; of part-time workers report the same Eliminating Upfront Costs Unlocks Upskilling for Motivated Talent — More than three-quarters ( 76% ) of employees already interested in upskilling say they'd be more likely to use their education benefit if tuition costs were fully covered upfront, rising to 83% among Millennial and Gen Z workers

— More than three-quarters ( ) of employees already interested in upskilling say they'd be more likely to use their education benefit if tuition costs were fully covered upfront, rising to among Millennial and Gen Z workers Awareness Gaps Persist with Education Benefits — 57% of high school-educated employees, 44% of associate degree holders, and 39% of bachelor's degree holders either aren't sure whether their employer offers tuition assistance or don't understand how the benefit works

"What this data shows is that student loan debt is a silent thief of workplace potential, directly fueling the productivity drain and turnover rates that keep leadership teams up at night," said Scott Thompson, CEO of Tuition.io. "As the data shows, when debt prevents employees from investing in their own futures, their productivity and loyalty to the company suffer. Recognizing this relationship is a strategic necessity for any organization serious about building a resilient and high-impact workforce."

To explore the full survey findings and see how education-related financial stress is impacting workforce stability, download the full Industry Briefing at: https://www.tuition.io/data-lab.

About Tuition.io

Tuition.io is the leading employer-sponsored financial wellness benefit platform specializing in student loan benefits and tuition assistance administration. Its solutions help employers hire, retain and upskill talent by addressing the dual challenges of historic student debt and the ROI of higher education.

Press Contact

PANBlast for Tuition.io

[email protected]

317.806.1900

SOURCE Tuition.io