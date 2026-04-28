Tuition.io Accelerates Launch of CourseCa$h™, the First Direct-Pay Tuition Assistance Model

Using virtual card technology, CourseCa$h™ provides real-time tuition funding, removing the cost barrier preventing 76% of employees from pursuing career-aligned education

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuition.io, a leader in Education Assistance Benefits, today announced the accelerated nationwide launch of CourseCa$h™, a first-of-its-kind direct-pay virtual card solution that provides approved education funds upfront, eliminating the need for employees to pay out of pocket and wait for reimbursement. By replacing traditional reimbursement models with real-time funding, CourseCa$h™ removes a key financial barrier that often prevents employees from fully utilizing education benefits.

Despite increasing investment in tuition assistance programs, upfront cost remains a significant barrier to participation. Many employees are looking for continued education opportunities but don't have the financial resources to pay before reimbursement. Recent consumer research backs this up, with the impact even more pronounced among younger workers:

76% of employees interested in upskilling say they would be more likely to use tuition assistance if education costs were fully covered upfront

of employees interested in upskilling say they would be more likely to use tuition assistance if education costs were fully covered upfront 78% of Gen Z and 83% of millennials indicating they would be more likely to participate under a zero out-of-pocket model

Early adoption of CourseCa$h™ has exceeded expectations, with significant immediate demand among initial employer programs, prompting an accelerated rollout and highlighting how quickly employee participation increases when upfront tuition costs are removed.

"For too long, tuition assistance has existed on paper, but functioned as a benefit that many employees simply cannot afford to use," said Scott Thompson, CEO of Tuition.io. "When an aspiring nurse has to put thousands of dollars on a credit card and wait months to be reimbursed, they often simply don't enroll. CourseCa$h™ eliminates that hurdle entirely. Whether it's a university degree or clinical training at a community college, the funding is there on day one. We created this technology so that an employee's growth is never limited by their liquid assets. At the end of the day, shouldn't drive be what matters most?"

How Does CourseCa$h™ Work for Employees and Employers?

The CourseCa$h™ process follows three clear steps. First, an employee applies for coursework or a degree program on Tuition.io, where custom employer policies are applied automatically. Upon approval, a virtual CourseCa$h™ card is issued for the approved tuition amount. When the card is used, Tuition.io's proprietary software authenticates the education provider and transaction amount in real time, ensuring funds are applied only to eligible expenses.

For employees, CourseCa$h™ delivers:

Instant Access to Approved Funds — No waiting for a reimbursement check in a future paycheck

— No waiting for a reimbursement check in a future paycheck Debt-Free Learning — Eliminates the need for personal credit cards or high-interest loans

— Eliminates the need for personal credit cards or high-interest loans Universal Acceptance — Works like a standard Visa® card at most university bursar offices

For employers and HR teams, CourseCa$h™ provides:

Universal Direct Pay Model — Works with all educational institutions; no contracts or direct billing required

— Works with all educational institutions; no contracts or direct billing required Zero Administrative Lift — Automated tracking and verified outcomes mean HR never lifts a finger

— Automated tracking and verified outcomes mean HR never lifts a finger Tax Optimization — Fully compliant with Section 127 ($5,250) and Section 132 education funding

Addressing the Reimbursement Gap Across Industries

The need for accessible education benefits spans across industries, particularly those where additional credentials are required for advancement. Whether it is medical technicians (e.g., rad techs), financial planners seeking a CFP credential or professionals pursuing AI certifications, many workers face a "reimbursement gap" that prevents them from earning the credentials needed to advance.

"We're excited about the potential for CourseCa$h™ to unlock greater participation in education benefits programs," says Molly Friedland, Chief Commercial Officer at Penn Foster Group. "By eliminating upfront costs, Tuition.io is helping employers extend the reach and impact of their investment in workforce development. We are proud to partner with companies like Tuition.io who are dedicated to lowering the barrier of entry to meaningful education and a lasting career. Our learners get easier access to skills and certifications, and our partners foster a more engaged and impactful workforce. Partnerships like these are a win-win-win."

Penn Foster Group helps organizations use learning as a growth engine, offering accredited pathways to certification that empower employees to build in-demand skills and advance their careers. The addition of CourseCa$h™ will make programs from partners like Penn Foster Group more accessible than ever before.

To learn more about how CourseCa$h™ improves equitable access to education benefits while streamlining administration, visit https://www.tuition.io/coursecash.

CourseCa$h™ Visa Commercial cards are powered by Stripe and issued by Celtic Bank.

About Tuition.io

Tuition.io is the leading employer-sponsored education benefit platform specializing in student loan benefits and tuition assistance administration. Its solutions help employers hire, retain, and upskill talent by addressing the dual challenges of historic student debt and the ROI of higher education. For more information, visit Tuition.io.

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SOURCE Tuition.io