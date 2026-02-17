New Typeform Research Reveals 95% of Marketers Now Use AI

As AI adoption becomes nearly universal across marketing, consumers expect quality, not just disclosure

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Typeform , the AI engagement platform that turns forms into workflows, today released Get Real: Generative AI and the Marketer , a new report revealing that generative AI has become standard practice across marketing teams, with 95% of marketers now using the technology. Based on insights from more than 2,000 marketers and consumers, the report also finds that as AI adoption becomes nearly universal, consumer trust now hinges more on content quality than on whether AI was involved in the process.

AI Adoption Is Widespread, and Marketers Are Enthusiastic

Among the 95% of marketers using AI, adoption is deep: 74% say they depend on the technology or use it regularly. Copywriting and written content dominate as the top use case (79%), followed by visuals and graphics (57%) and video or motion design (31%).

Marketers' sentiment is largely positive. Sixty percent describe feeling hopeful about using AI in their work, with only 13% expressing skepticism. And 71% of marketers say they are just as proud of their work or even prouder when AI is part of the process.

AI's Trust Penalty Is Smaller Than Marketers Fear

Despite headline-grabbing debates about AI transparency, the report uncovers a more nuanced picture of consumer trust. While 59% of consumers believe brands should disclose when content is AI-generated, only 21% say AI-generated marketing would actually make them trust a brand less, suggesting that quality and intent matter more than the tool used to create the content.

On the marketer side, nearly 50% say they have published AI-generated work without disclosing it and would do it again. The gap between what consumers expect and what marketers practice is real, but the trust penalty appears far smaller than many assume. For the majority of consumers, what matters is the quality and relevance of the content, not how it was made.

Human Touch Matters More Than Ever

As AI takes on more of the production workload, marketers are doubling down on adding the human touch that makes audiences feel understood. The report revealed that 91% of marketers say they occasionally or often edit AI-generated copy to ensure it sounds human. AI is becoming baseline infrastructure for marketing teams, while differentiation still comes from judgement and audience insight.

"AI has gone from experiment to expectation, and marketers are all in," said Malinda Sandman, Global VP of Marketing at Typeform. "They're hopeful, they're proud of what they're creating, and they're integrating AI into marketing workflows as the next frontier. The opportunity now is making sure all that momentum is built on a foundation of genuine audience understanding. At Typeform, we're helping businesses collect data through conversations that feel human, turn it into meaningful insight, and act on it through automated workflows. The future of marketing belongs to teams that pair intelligent systems with deeply human insight."

Read the full report: Get Real: Generative AI and the Marketer .

Methodology

Findings in Get Real: Generative AI and the Marketer are based on a Typeform survey of 2,256 respondents, including 1,191 marketers and 1,065 consumers, with responses predominantly from U.S.-based individuals. Marketer respondents spanned content, social, paid media, analytics, growth, and creative roles, from early career to senior leadership, across a range of industries and company sizes. Consumer respondents represented a broad mix of ages and backgrounds. Separate survey paths were used for marketers and consumers to compare how each group uses and perceives AI. Typeform's conversational logic, video capabilities, and audio response features were used to capture both big-picture trends and the human nuance behind them.

