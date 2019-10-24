New Tyson® Brand Air Fried Chicken is the Best Thing to Happen to Fried Chicken…Since Fried Chicken

SPRINGDALE, Ark., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tyson® Brand announces the new Tyson® Air Fried Chicken, featuring perfectly crispy, simply seasoned, golden breading and juicy all-white meat chicken with no antibiotics ever. With 75% less fat,1 Tyson Air Fried Chicken is all pleasure and no guilt.

This tasty option for fried chicken lovers can satisfy those familiar cravings; no air fryer necessary. Now available nationwide, Tyson Air Fried Chicken is available in three varieties:

To celebrate the launch of new Tyson® Air Fried Chicken, the Tyson® brand is elevating mealtime with a unique giveaway – a plate that actually levitates. Tyson® Brand announces the new Tyson® Air Fried Chicken, available in three varieties, no air fryer needed.

Air Fried Chicken Breast Strips – Perfectly crispy strips for perfectly crispy salads & sandwiches

Air Fried Chicken Breast Fillets – Fillets for a tasty, less fat version of the fan favorite chicken sandwich

Air Fried Chicken Nuggets – a version of everyone's favorite bite-sized snack

"The first of its kind, fully-cooked Tyson Air Fried Chicken was created with both taste and convenience in mind," said Colleen Hall, director of marketing for the Tyson Brand. "We air fry it for you,2 so just heat it in the oven for an easy dinner or snack the whole family can enjoy."

At-home air frying is trending, with nearly 10 million air fryers sold in the U.S. between May 2017 and March 2019, according to market research firm NPD Group.3 Air frying works by circulating hot air around food at high speed, cooking the food to a crisp and requires less oil than traditional frying method.4

Elevate Your Next Meal with the Tyson Brand Air Plate

To celebrate the launch of new Tyson® Air Fried Chicken, the Tyson® brand is elevating mealtime with a unique giveaway – a plate that actually levitates.

"We're taking mealtime to new heights," said Hall. "We're giving away levitating plates that float above your table – the perfect way to literally elevate your meal and showcase our new air fried chicken."

Now through Thursday, November 7, consumers can enter for a chance to win the Air Plate from the Tyson brand, which comes complete with a levitating plate, a package of Tyson Air Fried Chicken Breast Strips, a napkin and a ramekin to hold your favorite dipping sauces. Simply tweet @TysonBrand and comment on how the dining kit will elevate your next meal. See full program rules here. Fifteen lucky winners will receive the Air Plate.

For more information on new Tyson Air Fried Chicken and other Tyson Brand products, including where to purchase them, visit www.tyson.com. Follow the Tyson Brand on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Tyson® Chicken

In the 1930s, John W. Tyson moved his family to Arkansas and began delivering farm-raised chickens from his truck. From those humble beginnings, the Tyson brand grew, finding new ways to help feed the nation while staying true to its original belief that every family deserves to have high quality farm-raised chicken on their table. The brand's portfolio of products includes Tyson Fresh and Frozen Chicken, Tyson Naturals® Chicken, Grilled & Ready® Chicken, Any'tizers® Snacks, Tyson Chicken Nuggets and Crispy Strips. As the brand has grown, our beliefs have remained the same: Be good. Be humble. And always keep it real. For more information, visit WWW.TYSON.COM.

1 Than USDA data for chicken breaded fried and boneless

2 Uses circulated hot air with a touch of oil to achieve a fried-like product and texture

3 Retrieved from nytimes.com/2019/04/01/dining/air-fryer-recipes.html

4 Retrieved from aircookers.com/what-is-an-air-fryer

