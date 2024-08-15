New Unlimited Features Make Princess Cruises’ Premier Package the Best Value in Cruising

Unlimited Drinks, Unlimited Specialty Dining, Unlimited Internet and More Make an All-Inclusive Princess Vacation Easy

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine a vacation where your glass is never empty, and you can indulge in unlimited beverages - both alcoholic and non-alcoholic - without a second thought. Now add in world class meals at the best specialty restaurants every night of your cruise if you choose and have the best connectivity at sea. This kind of luxury and convenience, and more, will soon be available to guests on board ships from Princess Cruises, with the newest enhancements to its Princess Premier package.

The enhanced Premier package is on sale today for Princess voyages departing from North America and tomorrow, August 16, for voyages departing from all other destinations, for sailings on or after August 31.

Available for $90 per person per day, the Princess Premier package sets the new standard for all-inclusive travel, offering unparalleled value with three exceptional new enhancements:

Unlimited Premier Beverage Package: Enjoy an unlimited number of drinks up to $20 , including alcoholic beverages, specialty coffees, smoothies, and bottled water.

Enjoy an unlimited number of drinks up to , including alcoholic beverages, specialty coffees, smoothies, and bottled water. Unlimited Specialty Dining: Indulge in meals at world-class specialty dining locations every evening, including:

Crown Grill: A sophisticated steakhouse offering premium cuts of beef and fresh seafood.

A sophisticated steakhouse offering premium cuts of beef and fresh seafood.

Sabatini's: An authentic Italian trattoria featuring handmade pasta and Italian specialties.

An authentic Italian trattoria featuring handmade pasta and Italian specialties.

The Catch by Rudi: A seafood lover's paradise created by award-winning Chef Rudi Sodamin.

A seafood lover's paradise created by award-winning Chef .

Makoto Ocean: Sushi master Makoto Okuwa offers exquisitely presented dishes that pay homage to Japanese traditions.

Sushi master offers exquisitely presented dishes that pay homage to Japanese traditions.

Butcher's Block by Dario Cecchini: In partnership with the world's most famous butcher, guests experience a carnivore's paradise at a shared, family-style table.

In partnership with the world's most famous butcher, guests experience a carnivore's paradise at a shared, family-style table. Unlimited MedallionNet Max Wi-Fi: Prioritized access to the highest quality and highest performance bandwidth available anywhere in the world

"With the Princess Premier Package, we're delivering the absolute greatest value in travel and making all-inclusive cruising super easy," said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. "The most comprehensive package in cruise for an unmatched $90 a day ensures our guests can enjoy their vacation experience without any limitations."

The glass is always full for Premier guests, offering an unlimited number of drinks daily of up to $20 each. Princess Premier, which also comes with free OceanNow access, makes it easy for guests to enjoy their preferred drinks anytime and anywhere on the ship without worrying about additional costs.

An impressive array of beverages is available, including:

Top shelf spirits, reserve wines and signature cocktails by celebrity mixologist Rob Floyd

Selection of 75+ spirits, 40+ wines by the glass, 20+ high-end, crafted cocktails

Premier wines by the glass including Duckhorn, Stag's Leap, and Grgich Hills

Private Woodford Reserve Bourbon Selection created exclusively for Princess

Personalized Jack Daniel's Whiskey Single Barrel Select

Whiskey Single Barrel Select 25% discount on wine bottles (including rare vintages)

25% discount on large bottles of water

Dining reaches new heights with the addition of unlimited specialty dining options. Guests can savor gourmet meals at some of Princess Cruises' most beloved restaurants every night of their voyage if they'd like, including the sophisticated Crown Grill steakhouse, the authentic Italian trattoria Sabatini's, and the seafood haven The Catch by Rudi, crafted by award-winning Chef Rudi Sodamin as well as Makoto Ocean, The Butcher's Block by Dario and Umai Teppanyaki when sailing on Sun and Star Princess. This package also includes unlimited prix fixe meals at any casual dining location creating the ultimate in flexibility in your dining selections.

For those who value staying connected, the new Unlimited MedallionNet Max Wi-Fi provides enhanced connectivity designed to meet the needs of today's digitally connected travelers. Available exclusively as part of Princess Plus and Princess Premier inclusive bundles, MedallionNet Max offers guests prioritized access to the highest quality and highest performance bandwidth available anywhere in the world which is typically Starlink.

Fitness enthusiasts will appreciate unlimited premium boutique fitness classes, such as Pure Barre, Club Pilates, CycleBar, YogaSix, Stride, and StretchLab, ensuring they can maintain their wellness routines even while at sea. Additionally, guests will enjoy premium crafted desserts, fresh juices, and complimentary delivery service for all OceanNow and room service orders, adding to the all-inclusive convenience.

The Princess Premier Ultimate package also includes reserved seating in the Princess Theater and crew appreciation gratuities.

Guests purchasing Princess Premier for the new price of $90 per person per day, enjoy more than 70% savings* on the following inclusions:

NEW! Unlimited Premier Beverage Package

NEW! Unlimited Specialty Dining

NEW! Unlimited MedallionNet Max Wi-Fi

Unlimited prix fixe meals at any casual dining location: Enjoy unlimited access to casual dining options onboard.

Enjoy unlimited access to casual dining options onboard. Unlimited Delivery Service: Complimentary access to all OceanNow and Room Service orders.

Complimentary access to all OceanNow and Room Service orders. Unlimited reserved seating in the Princess Theater: Enjoy premium seating for all shows and performances.

Enjoy premium seating for all shows and performances. Unlimited premium boutique fitness classes per voyage: Stay fit with classes such as Pure Barre, YogaSix, and StretchLab.

Stay fit with classes such as Pure Barre, YogaSix, and StretchLab. Unlimited premium crafted desserts: A variety of exquisite desserts crafted by Princess pastry chefs.

A variety of exquisite desserts crafted by Princess pastry chefs. Unlimited premium fresh juices: Refresh with an assortment of fresh juices.

Refresh with an assortment of fresh juices. Unlimited photos: Capture memories with an inclusive digital photo package.

Capture memories with an inclusive digital photo package. Daily crew gratuities: Relax knowing gratuities are covered.

Relax knowing gratuities are covered. Princess Prizes: Participate in onboard giveaways and win exciting prizes.

Participate in onboard giveaways and win exciting prizes. Free Medallion device shipping: Enjoy the convenience of free shipping of the Medallion device to home before sailing.

The rollout schedule for the Princess Premier package enhancements is as follows:

Enchanted Princess: August 31

Majestic Princess; Sky Princess: September 1

Crown Princess: September 2

Ruby Princess: September 3

Grand Princess: September 4

Emerald Princess; Discovery Princess; Sun Princess: September 7

Caribbean Princess; Regal Princess: September 12

Royal Princess; Sapphire Princess: September 14

Island Princess: September 25

Diamond Princess: September 26

Coral Princess: October 17

Guests who previously purchased Princess Premier can upgrade by contacting their travel advisor or by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237). More details can be found at here https://www.princess.com/en-us/cruise-deals-promotions/plus-premier-cruise-packages.

# # #

