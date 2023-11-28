New Upgraded Points Study Exposes Americans' Online Shopping and Return Tendencies: 78% Disclose Amazon as Their Preferred Vendor

News provided by

Upgraded Points

28 Nov, 2023, 08:44 ET

Shaping Return Policies and Consumer Expectations Across America: Gen Z Leads in Frequency of Online Returns but Is Least Likely to Check Return Policies

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Upgraded Points offered a compelling look at the evolving landscape of online shopping and consumer return habits in a recent study. Highlighting the significant influence of retail giant Amazon, the comprehensive analysis dives into the patterns and preferences shaping today's e-commerce experience across multiple generations of shoppers.

Continue Reading
Americans' Online Shopping Return Habits.
Americans' Online Shopping Return Habits.
Online Shopping Return Habits for Amazon Customers.
Online Shopping Return Habits for Amazon Customers.

"Online shopping has forever changed the way we purchase and return products – that's just a given," said Keri Stooksbury, Editor-in-Chief at Upgraded Points. "Our study highlights the significant impact of Amazon and its customer-centric process. The Amazon paradigm heralded a major change in consumer expectations that we now see reflected across the entire retail industry."

Study Methodology

The study focused on 1,000 Americans who shop online at least once a month. Designed to look at multiple online shopping habits and nuances, the study focused heavily on how shoppers handle returns. The survey included questions like how often shoppers return items, why they choose to return purchases, their preferred return locations and methods, and even prepurchase practices like whether or not shoppers scan return policies prior to buying. Detailed age and generation metrics were also gathered.

Amazon's Return Process: Evolving What Consumers Expect Everywhere

  • High Satisfaction Rates: 72% of Americans expressed positive sentiments toward Amazon's return process overall, with baby boomers being the happiest.
  • Gen Z's Unique Position: Despite being the most active online shoppers, Gen Zers are the least satisfied with Amazon's return procedures.

Top 10 Return Reasons: Unpacking Shopper's Motivations

A few of the top 10 reasons why shoppers return items include:

  • Item Defective or Broken (54.7%)
  • Missing or Broken Parts (37.8%)
  • Wrong Item Was Sent (20.3%)
  • Product Damaged but Package Fine (20.5%)
  • No Longer Need (24.2%)

Amazon's Ripple Effect: Key Consumer Insights

  • Buying More: Online shoppers are twice as likely to purchase additional items or add-ons if they can get free returns, rather than just 2-day shipping.
  • Admitting to Returns After Use: About 22% of Americans confess to using an item before returning it, with Gen Zers being the most frequent culprits. 1 in 10 Americans (13%) have falsely claimed that an item was damaged to complete a return.
  • Popular Shopping Modes: 52% of Americans predominantly shop online, while 14% prefer in-store, and 34% use a blend of both.
  • Some Gender Return Trends: Women exhibit a higher average rate of returning online orders compared to men.
  • Generational Return Patterns: Gen Z leads in frequency of online returns but is less likely to check return policies. And online shoppers are most likely to make returns during January (51%) rather than November (14%) or December (28%). Shoppers find themselves making more holiday returns after the winter gift-giving holiday season (Christmas, Hanukkah, etc.) (59%) than to Black Friday (17%), Cyber Monday (8%), and Amazon Prime Day (16%) combined.
  • The Big Online Favorite: On average, 78% of Americans prefer Amazon as their online vendor, and more males (78%) claim to use it than females (70%).
  • Free Shipping Is King: Nearly 9 in every 10 shoppers (87%) will not return an item if they have to pay for the return shipping.

"Our findings clearly show that Amazon's efficient return process has definitely raised the bar for other retailers, often forcing competitors to offer equally streamlined return experiences if they want to keep customers," added Stooksbury.

For a more detailed look at the individual categories and results by generation, along with a series of colorful pie charts and helpful break downs, please visit the complete study online.

About Upgraded Points LLC

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Upgraded Points is a travel company that helps to demystify the complex world of travel and credit cards. Launched in 2016 by Alex Miller, Upgraded Points uses targeted research efforts and in-depth studies to help travelers maximize their travel, points, and experiences. Learn more at: www.UpgradedPoints.com.

Media Contact:

Alex Miller, Founder
1-214-646-8866
[email protected] 

SOURCE Upgraded Points

Also from this source

New Upgraded Points Study Reveals U.S. Airports Most Prone to Holiday Flight Delays

New Upgraded Points Study Reveals U.S. Airports Most Prone to Holiday Flight Delays

There's no place like home for the holidays, and Upgraded Points has released its latest report for travelers on where they can expect serious...
Upgraded Points Ranks Top 50 U.S. Cities for Solo Travelers in New Study

Upgraded Points Ranks Top 50 U.S. Cities for Solo Travelers in New Study

While the idea of solo travel may seem daunting to some, it offers a range of enriching experiences that you just can't get when traveling with a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Electronic Commerce

Image1

Electronic Commerce

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.