New Upgraded Points Study Reveals the Best U.S. Airports for Plane Spotting in 2026

AUSTIN, Texas, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study from Upgraded Points highlights the best U.S. airports for plane spotting, ranking 50 of the nation's busiest hubs based on overall viewing experience for aviation enthusiasts. Analyzing 11 key factors, including aircraft activity, runway layout, visibility conditions, and accessibility, the study identifies the airports that offer the most exciting and unobstructed vantage points for spotting takeoffs, landings, and rare aircraft movements.

The 15 Best U.S. Airports for Plane Spotting

"Plane spotting is more mainstream than many travelers realize," said Keri Stooksbury, editor-in-chief at Upgraded Points. "For aviation enthusiasts, it's about capturing those unique, fleeting moments from a perfectly-timed landing to a dramatic takeoff. Many of the busiest airports in the country have quietly become top-tier destinations for this growing community."

Top 10 Best U.S. Airports for Plane Spotting

From high-traffic international hubs to airports with dedicated viewing areas, these locations offer the best overall experiences:

Miami International Airport (MIA) — 69.7 out of 100 based on 11 ranking factors John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) — 64.4 Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) — 62.4 Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) — 62.2 Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD) — 62.0 Denver International Airport (DEN) — 60.6 Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) — 59.2 San Francisco International Airport (SFO) — 54.5 Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) — 51.6 Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport (FLL) — 51.4

A Closer Look at the Top 5

Miami International Airport ranks No. 1 overall, driven by exceptional aircraft activity and enthusiast-friendly infrastructure. With more than 1,300 daily flights and 18 official viewing locations, the airport delivers near-constant action. Its well-known viewing area, nicknamed "The Holes," even features camera-sized fence cutouts for unobstructed photography.

Major international hubs dominate the rankings. John F. Kennedy International Airport, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport, and Chicago O'Hare International Airport round out the top five, earning high marks for aircraft diversity, long-haul runway capacity, and designated viewing areas like DFW's Founders Plaza and JFK's TWA Hotel rooftop.

Additional Insights From the Study

Most Viewing Locations: JFK leads with 19 official spotting locations, compared to the study average of 10.6.

JFK leads with 19 official spotting locations, compared to the study average of 10.6. Longest Runways: Denver International Airport averages 12,667 feet per runway, which is significantly above the 9,204-foot average.

Denver International Airport averages 12,667 feet per runway, which is significantly above the 9,204-foot average. Best Weather Conditions: Daniel K. Inouye International Airport and Kahului Airport report zero foggy days annually.

and report zero foggy days annually. Highest Flight Volume: Chicago O'Hare leads with 2,349 daily takeoffs and landings, far exceeding the airport average of 904.

For the complete methodology and ranking, visit the study here .

About Upgraded Points LLC

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Upgraded Points is a travel company that helps to demystify the complex world of travel and credit cards. Launched in 2016 by Alex Miller, Upgraded Points uses targeted research efforts and in-depth studies to help travelers maximize their travel, points, and experiences. Learn more at: www.UpgradedPoints.com .

Media Contact:

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SOURCE Upgraded Points