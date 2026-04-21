Upgraded Points Reveals the Best and Worst U.S. Airports for Coffee in 2026

AUSTIN, Texas, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study from Upgraded Points is revealing which U.S. airports deliver the best coffee experience for travelers.

"A quality cup of coffee is a nonnegotiable ritual for many travelers," said Keri Stooksbury, editor-in-chief at Upgraded Points. "Our study is shedding light not only on the airports with countless options, but the ones with exceptional ratings as well."

Which U.S. Airports Have the Best Coffee?

Study Methodology

The study analyzed Google Reviews for 475 coffee shops across the 50 largest U.S. airports, ranking major hubs based on average Google rating, coffee shops per 10,000 daily passengers, and coffee shops per square mile.

The Top 5 Airports for Coffee

Across all airports analyzed, the average coffee rating came in at just 2.94 out of 5, with fewer than half earning a 3.0 or higher. High-quality coffee remains relatively uncommon, as only five airports exceeded a 3.5 average and just two reached 4 stars:

William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) - 4.03 average rating Kahului Airport (OGG) - 4.00 Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) - 3.83 Miami International Airport (MIA) - 3.56 Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) - 3.53

The 5 Airports with the Lowest-Rated Coffee

The study also highlights the airports where travelers are least likely to find a well-reviewed cup. In many cases, a higher concentration of coffee shops does not correlate with higher quality.

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) - 2.00 average rating LaGuardia Airport (LGA) - 2.08 St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL) - 2.13 Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) - 2.23 Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW) - 2.32

Explore the full ranking by visiting the full study online .

About Upgraded Points LLC

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Upgraded Points is a travel company that helps to demystify the complex world of travel and credit cards. Launched in 2016 by Alex Miller, Upgraded Points uses targeted research efforts and in-depth studies to help travelers maximize their travel, points, and experiences. Learn more at: www.UpgradedPoints.com .

Media Contact:

Alex Miller, Founder

1-214-646-8866

[email protected]

SOURCE Upgraded Points