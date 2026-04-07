Upgraded Points Study Reveals True Cost of a 2026 World Cup Trip and Travel Anxieties of Foreign Fans

AUSTIN, Texas, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Upgraded Points study clearly shows that tickets, flights, and lodging for a single game in the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 could end up costing far more than many global fans expect. This is especially tough when factoring in the new anxieties that many overseas fans feel about traveling to America.

How Do International Fans Feel About Traveling to the U.S. for the World Cup? The Cost of Attending a World Cup Match in 2026

"The 2026 World Cup will be historic, but for the average fan, this bucket-list experience comes with a premium price tag," said Keri Stooksbury, editor-in-chief at Upgraded Points. "We wanted to look past the hype and break down the actual financial barrier for fans, especially for international travelers, who are navigating high U.S. travel costs, ever-increasing fuel costs, and border-crossing concerns to reach the 11 U.S. host cities."

Study Methodology

To estimate the cost of attending the 2026 World Cup, the study analyzed eight travel-related factors across the 11 U.S. host cities. The total cost estimate reflects attending one group-stage match and includes a two-night Airbnb stay near the venue, round-trip airfare, rideshares, food, drinks, a replica jersey, and the median resale price of a Category 1 ticket. To determine price surges, researchers compared these figures with typical summer weekend lodging rates and original Phase 2 Category 1 ticket prices.

The study also surveyed 2,400 non-U.S. residents across 22 participating countries in March 2026 to gauge international sentiment toward traveling to the U.S., focusing on how costs, safety, and immigration concerns influence the decision to attend. All responses were collected anonymously to capture a broad range of travel sentiments beyond soccer fandom.

How International Fans Feel About a U.S. World Cup

While the World Cup is traditionally a global celebration, the U.S., as a host nation, appears to be dampening enthusiasm for a significant portion of international fans. According to the data, nearly half (49%) said the U.S. hosting the tournament makes them less excited overall, a figure that jumps to 62% among those highly engaged with U.S. political news. And 37% of respondents said they would be less likely to attend a World Cup in the U.S. than in other host countries. This hesitation is driven by a complex mix of safety, political, and logistical concerns that all begin well before kickoff. Some major factors include:

Safety and Border Concerns

Even for those interested in the matches, the prospect of traveling to the U.S. presents hurdles, real or imagined:

59% of respondents would feel unsafe traveling to the U.S. for a major sporting event right now, with 27% reporting they would feel "very unsafe."

66% said recent immigration-related events have made them more hesitant to travel to the U.S.

33% expressed extreme concern regarding possible issues with U.S. border control, while only 16% reported having no concerns at all about the entry process.

Top Barriers to Attendance

When asked to identify the specific factors causing apprehension about visiting the U.S., respondents cited a blend of political and practical issues:

Political polarization or unrest: 55%

Concerns about entry/visa processes: 53%

Stricter immigration enforcement: 52%

High travel costs: 51%

Anti-foreigner sentiment: 45%

The data suggests that the decision to attend the 2026 World Cup is not merely a matter of affordability, but a broader reflection of how welcome and safe fans expect to feel upon arrival.

The Full Financial Cost of the World Cup in U.S. Host Cities

Financial commitment varies wildly by host city, but there is a significant gap between the most and least expensive, with Boston emerging as the costliest city for fans, while Miami shines as the budget-friendly leader.

Boston: $8,929

Philadelphia: $7,139

Los Angeles: $5,630

San Francisco: $5,624

Houston: $5,383

Atlanta: $5,268

Dallas: $4,996

Kansas City, Missouri: $4,716

Seattle: $3,260

New York: $3,082

Miami: $2,614

Explore other detailed study results, including how specific countries are reacting to the U.S.-hosted World Cup, by visiting the full study online.

About Upgraded Points LLC

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Upgraded Points is a travel company that helps to demystify the complex world of travel and credit cards. Launched in 2016 by Alex Miller, Upgraded Points uses targeted research efforts and in-depth studies to help travelers maximize their travel, points, and experiences. Learn more at: www.UpgradedPoints.com.

Media Contact:

Alex Miller, Founder

1-214-646-8866

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SOURCE Upgraded Points